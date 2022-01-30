Christian Eriksen: Former Tottenham midfielder joins Brentford on six-month deal

Eriksen spent seven years at Tottenham
Eriksen scored 69 goals in 305 appearances for Tottenham

Brentford have signed Denmark and former Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen on a six-month deal.

Eriksen has not played since suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark's match against Finland at Euro 2020 last June.

He was subsequently fitted with an implanted cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) - a type of pacemaker.

"We have taken an unbelievable opportunity to bring a world-class player to Brentford," head coach Thomas Frank said.

The 29-year-old won the league title with Inter Milan last season, but the Italians and Eriksen agreed to cancel his contract in December as players fitted with an ICD cannot compete in Serie A.

However, the Premier League does not have the same regulations.

After leaving Inter, Eriksen started training alone at Danish side Odense Boldklub - where he was previously a youth player - and outlined his aspirations of resuming his playing career in order to play for Denmark at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He joined Inter in 2020 following a seven-year spell at Tottenham, during which he scored 69 goals in 305 games and helped the club reach the 2019 Champions League final.

Frank added: "He hasn't trained with a team for seven months but has done a lot of work on his own. He is fit but we will need to get him match fit and I am looking forward to seeing him work with the players and staff to get back towards his highest level.

"At his best, Christian has the ability to dictate games of football. He will also bring experience of top level football to the club. I expect him to have an impact in the dressing room and at the training ground."

Speaking to Danish broadcaster DR earlier this month, Eriksen said: "My dream is to rejoin the national team and play at Parken [Denmark's home stadium] again and prove that it was a one-timer and that it won't happen again.

"I want to prove I've moved on and that I can play for the national team again."

His agent, Martin Schoots, told the BBC: "Playing in England again would absolutely feel like coming home for Chris and his family.

"Christian has been treated exceptionally well by the British public, not only because of his top football skills, but also because of his human values, his modesty and altruism."

Comments

Join the conversation

96 comments

  • Comment posted by Paul S, today at 09:18

    Top class player, great to see him back in PL football 👏👏👏

  • Comment posted by mbmiller, today at 09:16

    Don't shoot the messenger, but I do feel like this is uncharted territory. Wish Eriksen all the best, but I hope all parties have done thorough research if this is possible or not.

  • Comment posted by Wibble, today at 09:16

    Good luck to him. I think I'd carry on playing too, better to go out doing what you love than hiding away all your life worrying something will take you down. At the end of the day, anyone could go at any moment, Eriksen will know this better than most. As an ex-fighter, I can say the kid has immense courage to get knocked down in the worst possible way, yet he's got up to fight on.

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 09:15

    Neither a Brentford fan nor am I Danish, but seeing Eriksen back at the top level makes you very happy!

  • Comment posted by shadow warrior, today at 09:14

    Eriksen is a top player but I worry about his health in top level football

    I’m sure it will boost the squad to have his quality around the training pitch

    I just hope it works out and we don’t have a costly casualty

  • Comment posted by Golden_Nuggets, today at 09:11

    Christian Eriksen to Brentwood, who would have thought it?

    Top signing.

  • Comment posted by SLR, today at 09:11

    Wishing Christian the absolute best and I hope that he is able to play in major tournaments again. If Brentford is the vehicle for that, well done to the town.

  • Comment posted by Hu Flung Dung, today at 09:10

    Serious questions need to be asked about the EPL's policy on medical matters and player safety.

    The EPL should be charged with bringing the game into disrepute.

    • Reply posted by Deafboy, today at 09:13

      Deafboy replied:
      Are you a doctor? Is that your clinical view?

  • Comment posted by Jocky-1974, today at 09:09

    He's going to get one hell of a reception when he comes back to White Hart Lane. Glad to see you back Christian.

    • Reply posted by Loadsamoney, today at 09:14

      Loadsamoney replied:
      Why?
      He practically refused to play for Spurs in the end and just wanted out… he certainly had no respect for the Spurs fans.

  • Comment posted by Dommo, today at 09:08

    I am sure he will bring real creativity to Brentford's attack, good luck Christian.

  • Comment posted by Fallingdown, today at 09:07

    Mason Greenwood has signed for convict fc! he is joined by Mendy and Sigurdsson.

    Manager of Convict fc, Ryan Giggs is delighted with this new signing.

    • Reply posted by Groucho2nd, today at 09:12

      Groucho2nd replied:
      What on earth does this comment have to do with Eriksen?
      Unseemly.

  • Comment posted by Julia , today at 09:07

    So happy for Christian and Brentford, but as a Spurs supporter it's going to be tough seeing our boy in another English team's colours. Wishing him all the love and luck though. #COYS

    • Reply posted by Loadsamoney, today at 09:15

      Loadsamoney replied:
      He couldn’t get out of Spurs fast enough… fickle fans.

  • Comment posted by andyj, today at 09:06

    I bet this sparks the nations anger lol

  • Comment posted by GD77, today at 09:06

    Jeez anyone else watching this from behind the sofa?! Good luck to all parties, I mean no offence, my comment is borne of genuine concern.

  • Comment posted by Steve511, today at 09:05

    Good luck to Christian. He was brilliant for us and hopefully will be for Brentford too. Hope he stays well

  • Comment posted by Depeche1966, today at 09:02

    A football good news story for once. Pleased for Eriksen and Brentford.

  • Comment posted by julzyboy, today at 09:01

    Glad to see him back in prem. He single handedly beat ROI in a play off and it was one of the best performances I've ever seen from any player. Hope the Bees stay up from a Villan

  • Comment posted by Bob, today at 09:01

    I was genuinely sad when Spurs got him ahead of my team (Liverpool). Always been a fan of him as a player and as a person. Best of luck Christian

  • Comment posted by Gerry, today at 08:59

    Yes, it would be wonderful to see him back playing, but I can't see it being easy for him. He's been a long time out already from top class football and his age will have a bearing on his play, but maybe even that would be brilliant for him. Most clubs are clearly concerned about the risks, I am too.

