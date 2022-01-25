Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits
Amy Irons is still trailing behind the pundits in this season's Sportscene Predictions but one win could turn her campaign around.
For the midweek Scottish Premiership matches, BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter takes on Off the Ball host Stuart Cosgrove.
There are 40 points up for grabs for forecasting the correct scoreline and 10 for guessing the right outcome.
|Amy Irons
|Stuart Cosgrove
|St Mirren v Aberdeen (Tue)
|1-1
|1-1
|Dundee United v Ross County
|1-0
|2-2
|Hearts v Celtic
|2-2
|1-2
|Motherwell v Hibernian
|1-2
|2-1
|Rangers v Livingston
|1-0
|2-0
|St Johnstone v Dundee
|0-0
|2-1
All games Wednesday at 19:45 GMT unless stated
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22
|Pundit
|Score
|Chris Iwelumo
|170
|Neil Alexander
|100
|Richard Foster
|80 & 50
|Kris Doolan
|80
|Richard Gordon
|70
|Stuart Kettlewell
|70
|Craig Levein
|70
|Rory Loy
|70
|James McFadden
|70
|Michael Stewart
|70
|Charlie Adam
|60
|Tam Cowan
|60
|Julie Fleeting
|60
|Willie Miller
|50
|Leanne Crichton
|40
|Steven Thompson
|40
|Allan Preston
|30
|Marvin Bartley
|10
|Derek Ferguson
|10
|Total scores
|Amy
|910
|Pundits
|1210
|Amy v Pundits
|P19
|W6
|D3
|L11