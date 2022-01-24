Last updated on .From the section Football

Bohemians' new shirt was modelled by midfielder Promise Omochere

Ireland's oldest football club have teamed up with the family of music legend Bob Marley to commemorate a famous concert on their kit.

Bohemians' away strip for the 2022 season will feature Marley's face - four years after they had to pull a similar kit because they did not have the image rights.

The club's stadium - Dalymount Park - hosted Marley's last ever outdoor concert, on 6 July 1980.

As well as Marley's image and the colours of the Jamaican flag, the new kit features an embroidered hem tag of the original concert ticket on the front.

Some of the detail on the new shirt

Bohemians director Daniel Lambert told Radio Ulster's Evening Extra programme that Marley is part of the club's heritage, citing a mural of him at the stadium.

"There's a big picture of Bob," he said. "It's become part of our story."

Bohemians have played at Dalymount for 101 years, in which time the ground has hosted footballers of the calibre of Pele, Zinedine Zidane, Marco van Basten and George Best.

So why has Marley left his mark among all of those names?

Lambert said: "Bob was a huge football fan. That link between football and music, it brings people together."

Pat Egan, who booked Bob Marley and the Wailers for the concert in 1980, said: "I think this is a brilliant thing in terms of the memories of the day - the first major worldwide star to play an open-air gig in Ireland."

Bohemians, who are 100% fan-owned, have worked with a charity for the launch of the new kit, with 10% of the profits going towards buying musical instruments and football equipment for the use of people in asylum centres across Ireland.

And this isn't the first time the club have shown their musical leanings - last season's away shirt featured the name of post-punk Dublin band Fontaines D.C, with money from sales going to a homeless charity.

The club are also not the only team to have been inspired by Marley - last year Ajax brought out a third kit which paid homage to him.