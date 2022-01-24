Last updated on .From the section Chesterfield

James Rowe has been in charge at Chesterfield since November 2020

Chesterfield boss James Rowe has been suspended pending an investigation into allegations of misconduct.

The 38-year-old took over at the National League club in November 2020.

The Spireites are currently top of the table and reached the FA Cup third round, where they were beaten by Chelsea earlier this month.

"As the matter is subject to an investigation, the club is unable to make further comment until it is complete," they said in a statement. external-link

Assistant Danny Webb has been placed in charge of the team.