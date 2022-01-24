Demetri Mitchell: Hibernian sign Blackpool's former Hearts player
Former Hearts player Demetri Mitchell has joined Hibernian from Blackpool on a two-and-a-half-year deal.
Mitchell, 25, had two spells on loan at Tynecastle from Manchester United and joined Blackpool in 2020.
The left-sided player, who can play full-back or wide, arrives at Easter Road for an undisclosed fee.
Hibs are fifth in the Scottish Premiership and last week sold Australia winger Martin Boyle to Al-Faisaly in a £3m deal.
Shaun Maloney's side beat Cove Rangers in the Scottish Cup on Thursday and continue their league campaign away to Motherwell on Wednesday.
And Maloney said: "He brings excellent attributes in different positions and will help us in both attacking and defensive situations. As a player, he brings real technical quality and outstanding speed, particularly in one vs one situations."
