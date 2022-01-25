Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Jill Scott has been at Manchester City since 2013

England midfielder Jill Scott has joined Aston Villa on loan from Manchester City for the rest of the season.

The 34-year-old has joined Carla Ward's side as she looks to gain more minutes to boost her hopes of being picked for this summer's European Championship.

Scott, capped 153 times for her country, has been at Manchester City for eight years.

"When we heard of Jill's availability it was a no-brainer," Ward said.

"To have the chance to acquire one of England's most decorated footballers is a chance we couldn't turn down.

"Jill will bring so much to this group, not only on the pitch but I see her having a huge impact off it too."

Scott started her career at Sunderland before joining Everton in 2006.

She spent seven years at the Toffees, who she re-joined on loan in the second half of last season.