Roy Hodgson: Watford appoint former England boss as new manager

Roy Hodgson
Watford are the seventh English team of Roy Hodgson's managerial career

Watford have appointed Roy Hodgson as their new manager.

The former England and Liverpool boss, 74, returns to the Premier League after leaving Crystal Palace at the end of last season.

The Hornets sacked Claudio Ranieri on Monday, the 15th managerial change since the Pozzo family took over the club in 2012.

Hodgson will be tasked with securing Premier League survival as they sit 19th, two points from safety.

Ray Lewington, who managed Watford between 2002 and 2005, will join as assistant, filling the same position he did under Hodgson for England and Palace.

The club have not announced the length of Hodgson's contract.

Watford acted quickly to find a successor to Ranieri, whose last game in charge was Friday's 3-0 home defeat by relegation-rivals Norwich.

Hodgson's first game will be away to Burnley, who are bottom of the table, on 5 February.

Hodgson has been in football management for the best part of 50 years and Watford become the 17th club he has managed in eight countries, while he has also had spells in charge of the Switzerland, United Arab Emirates and Finland national sides.

He worked for the Pozzo family during a brief spell in charge of Udinese, and led Fulham to the Europa League final in 2010 before taking over as Liverpool boss that summer.

Having departed the Reds after only six months, he joined West Brom in February 2011 and guided the Baggies to two mid-table finishes.

He also guided England to the quarter-finals at Euro 2012 but left following a 2-1 last-16 defeat by Iceland at the 2016 tournament in France having also overseen a group stage exit at the 2014 World Cup.

Hodgson, who will extend his own record as the oldest person to manage in the Premier League, spent nearly four years as Crystal Palace boss having replaced Frank de Boer in September 2017 with the club bottom of the table.

Despite losing his first three games in charge, he guided Palace to 11th in the table. They finished 12th and 14th twice in his subsequent three seasons, and recorded their joint-best Premier League points total of 49 in 2018-19, matching the tally from the 42-game season in 1992-93.

Roy Hodgson's Premier League record
ClubGamesWonDrawnLostGoals forGoals againstWin %
Blackburn Rovers52181321717434.62
Fulham943124389510534.04
Liverpool20749242735
West Brom50181319677236
Crystal Palace14848366416821732.4
Total3641239015242549533.8
  • Comment posted by saddletramp, today at 19:20

    Did you know ?
    Wherever you are in the world,you are never more than 10 yards away from an ex Watford manager !

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 19:34

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      I'm up in the Yorkshire Moors and I don't see another person, let alone an ex Watford manager. What am I missing?

  • Comment posted by A Matter Of National Security, today at 19:21

    Alternative headline could be ' Watford officially start search for their next manager to replace Roy Hodgeson'.

    • Reply posted by HarveytheGreat, today at 19:23

      HarveytheGreat replied:
      At least try and get his name right

  • Comment posted by Jonnersb, today at 19:17

    Probably the best appointment they could make in the circumstances. Someone who knows the league like the back of his hand and can organise a bottom half team

    • Reply posted by Paul Family , today at 19:31

      Paul Family replied:
      Shame Newcastle didn’t appoint him, he would have guaranteed survival for the Toon.

  • Comment posted by craig, today at 19:14

    Not a Watford fan but could be the best appointment the Hornets have made since Graham Taylor

    • Reply posted by jan57, today at 19:16

      jan57 replied:
      😄

  • Comment posted by Keefy, today at 19:24

    Roy is at home with his missus talking about which garden centre they should visit when the phone rings Roy doesn't hear it & his missus answers she shouts out" do you fancy going to Watford ? "
    Ah yes he replies" there are some lovely garden centres there "
    "He says he will take it" she tells the caller

    • Reply posted by kennycanuck, today at 19:32

      kennycanuck replied:
      I recall reading this somewhere else😎

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 19:18

    The question is for how long will he be manager. I give it until mid May tops.

    • Reply posted by Commentier, today at 19:38

      Commentier replied:
      May 2021

  • Comment posted by A football genius, today at 19:15

    England and Liverpool aside, Roy's record is very good and for all the critism the Pozzos get this is a great appointment and Watford have definitely boosted their chances of survival. Have to fear for Newcastle and Burnley, and you'd wander if Newcastle's owners might get a bit desperate regarding transfers now.

    • Reply posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 19:39

      Ook the Librarian replied:
      Newcastle will buy their way out of the hole - Looking like Watford, Burnley and Norwich to go down :(

  • Comment posted by The Titular Protagonist, today at 19:20

    A case of 'Hodgson's Choice'?

    • Reply posted by bp24, today at 19:44

      bp24 replied:
      I hear George Graham's still out of a job.

  • Comment posted by TykeFan1887, today at 19:16

    WaTFord 😂😂

  • Comment posted by saddletramp, today at 19:14

    Good to see Watford building for the future.

  • Comment posted by JPR, today at 19:21

    Easter headline- Watford sack Hodgson and appoint Neil Warnock.

  • Comment posted by aussie, today at 19:28

    I say good luck to Roy, I am sure he will give it his best shot, even at the tender age of 74

  • Comment posted by man u fan, today at 19:21

    Good luck Roy and the enjoy the multi million pound payoff

    • Reply posted by Prague Imp, today at 19:59

      Prague Imp replied:
      He doesn't need the money.

  • Comment posted by cripps2, today at 19:18

    LOL. What an uninspiring hire. Short termism with managers has led to their current problems

  • Comment posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 19:15

    Best of luck Roy ... You'll need it with the Pozzo Clowns

    • Reply posted by JB_M, today at 19:20

      JB_M replied:
      Disgusting cynicism. Try getting behind one of the most inspiring teams in the league.

  • Comment posted by Stu Gotz, today at 19:27

    Poor old Roy (obviously not in cash terms) enjoying his retirement watching Netflix. Then a long come this buch of jokers and make him and offer he can't refuse.

    Still keep him busy until the spring when he can go back to his gardening 😂

    • Reply posted by Keerydickins, today at 19:29

      Keerydickins replied:
      Newcastle's manager Eddie Howe is even worse

  • Comment posted by Chilli , today at 19:19

    Good appointment for Watford and he will get them organised but they have a very difficult run coming up by which time it may be too late.

  • Comment posted by Marco Nous, today at 19:18

    Roy,Roy,Roy, what are you thinking! Another lovely gentleman who should be enjoying his retirement. No doubt he will have some success..and then be cast aside like the rest.

  • Comment posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, today at 19:15

    Not a bad option all things considered … hope he gets a chunky retirement payoff once finished here … good luck Roy .. clearly not long term

  • Comment posted by Bagman, today at 19:14

    Probably a good short-term appointment for Watford. The team can only get better.

    • Reply posted by JPR, today at 19:20

      JPR replied:
      Really????

