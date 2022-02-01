League One
BoltonBolton Wanderers2CambridgeCambridge United0

Bolton Wanderers 2-0 Cambridge United

Top scorer Dapo Afolayan's 12th goal of the season helped move Bolton up to 11th in League One thanks to a 2-0 win over Cambridge United.

Afolayan's stunning 69th-minute strike secured a fourth successive clean sheet win for Ian Evatt's rapidly-improving side.

Wanderers, buoyed by last Saturday's 6-0 humiliation of Sunderland that cost Lee Johnson his job, were soon into the groove again.

A hat-trick of chances fell Marlon Fossey's way and Dimitar Mitov saved superbly from Dion Charles.

Eventually, striker Amadou Bakayoko tapped in Declan John's cross for his sixth goal of the campaign after 39 minutes.

Cambridge, who lost key defender Jack Iredale to injury before half-time, had just enjoyed their best spell with Sam Smith heading fractionally over from Iredale's cross.

The U's were 1-0 winners of the reverse fixture and arrived at the University of Bolton Stadium unbeaten in the league in 2022.

But they could not keep pace with the Trotters and James Trafford routinely became the first keeper in Bolton history to keep the opposition scoreless in four successive games since debuting.

Wanderers wrapped up the points when Charles caught James Brophy in possession and set up Afolayan to score decisively from 12 yards.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Bolton

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 19Trafford
  • 2Jones
  • 5Almeida Santos
  • 6Johnston
  • 13Fossey
  • 4WilliamsBooked at 87mins
  • 16Morley
  • 3John
  • 17AfolayanSubstituted forSadlierat 76'minutes
  • 10CharlesSubstituted forThomasonat 90+2'minutes
  • 11BakayokoSubstituted forBödvarssonat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Bödvarsson
  • 12Dixon
  • 15Aimson
  • 22Sadlier
  • 25Thomason
  • 27Baptiste
  • 29Gordon

Cambridge

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1MitovBooked at 42mins
  • 2Williams
  • 15Okedina
  • 3IredaleSubstituted forSherringat 45'minutes
  • 11Dunk
  • 4Digby
  • 27WormanSubstituted forLankesterat 74'minutes
  • 26KnibbsSubstituted forTolajat 65'minutes
  • 19May
  • 7Brophy
  • 10Smith

Substitutes

  • 8O'Neil
  • 17Tolaj
  • 23Lankester
  • 24Sherring
  • 25Mannion
  • 28Bennett
  • 36Akanbi
Referee:
Andy Haines
Attendance:
13,334

Match Stats

Home TeamBoltonAway TeamCambridge
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home17
Away9
Shots on Target
Home6
Away0
Corners
Home8
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bolton Wanderers 2, Cambridge United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bolton Wanderers 2, Cambridge United 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. George Thomason replaces Dion Charles.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers).

  5. Post update

    Adam May (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Booking

    MJ Williams (Bolton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by MJ Williams (Bolton Wanderers).

  8. Post update

    Jack Lankester (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Bolton Wanderers. Kieran Sadlier tries a through ball, but Declan John is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by George Johnston.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Ricardo Santos (Bolton Wanderers).

  12. Post update

    James Brophy (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Jubril Okedina.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Kieran Sadlier replaces Oladapo Afolayan.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sam Smith (Cambridge United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jack Lankester following a fast break.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jón Dadi Bödvarsson (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gethin Jones.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Cambridge United. Jack Lankester replaces Ben Worman.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Oladapo Afolayan (Bolton Wanderers).

  19. Post update

    Sam Smith (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Oladapo Afolayan (Bolton Wanderers).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham28185553183559
2Wigan26175448252356
3Sunderland29166753391454
4MK Dons29157748321652
5Wycombe29157746341252
6Oxford Utd29148751341750
7Plymouth28138747351247
8Sheff Wed28121063932746
9Ipswich29118104738941
10Burton28116113534139
11Bolton28115124137438
12Portsmouth2710893027338
13Cambridge29910103842-437
14Accrington28107113545-1037
15Charlton28106123633336
16Cheltenham29712103448-1433
17Shrewsbury2988132731-432
18Lincoln City2787123236-431
19Fleetwood2879124249-730
20Wimbledon28612103442-830
21Morecambe2977154057-1728
22Crewe2957172448-2422
23Gillingham29410152451-2722
24Doncaster2954202057-3719
View full League One table

