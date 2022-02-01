Bolton Wanderers 2-0 Cambridge United

Match ends, Bolton Wanderers 2, Cambridge United 0.
Top scorer Dapo Afolayan's 12th goal of the season helped move Bolton up to 11th in League One thanks to a 2-0 win over Cambridge United.
Afolayan's stunning 69th-minute strike secured a fourth successive clean sheet win for Ian Evatt's rapidly-improving side.
Wanderers, buoyed by last Saturday's 6-0 humiliation of Sunderland that cost Lee Johnson his job, were soon into the groove again.
A hat-trick of chances fell Marlon Fossey's way and Dimitar Mitov saved superbly from Dion Charles.
Eventually, striker Amadou Bakayoko tapped in Declan John's cross for his sixth goal of the campaign after 39 minutes.
Cambridge, who lost key defender Jack Iredale to injury before half-time, had just enjoyed their best spell with Sam Smith heading fractionally over from Iredale's cross.
The U's were 1-0 winners of the reverse fixture and arrived at the University of Bolton Stadium unbeaten in the league in 2022.
But they could not keep pace with the Trotters and James Trafford routinely became the first keeper in Bolton history to keep the opposition scoreless in four successive games since debuting.
Wanderers wrapped up the points when Charles caught James Brophy in possession and set up Afolayan to score decisively from 12 yards.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Bolton
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 19Trafford
- 2Jones
- 5Almeida Santos
- 6Johnston
- 13Fossey
- 4WilliamsBooked at 87mins
- 16Morley
- 3John
- 17AfolayanSubstituted forSadlierat 76'minutes
- 10CharlesSubstituted forThomasonat 90+2'minutes
- 11BakayokoSubstituted forBödvarssonat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Bödvarsson
- 12Dixon
- 15Aimson
- 22Sadlier
- 25Thomason
- 27Baptiste
- 29Gordon
Cambridge
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1MitovBooked at 42mins
- 2Williams
- 15Okedina
- 3IredaleSubstituted forSherringat 45'minutes
- 11Dunk
- 4Digby
- 27WormanSubstituted forLankesterat 74'minutes
- 26KnibbsSubstituted forTolajat 65'minutes
- 19May
- 7Brophy
- 10Smith
Substitutes
- 8O'Neil
- 17Tolaj
- 23Lankester
- 24Sherring
- 25Mannion
- 28Bennett
- 36Akanbi
- Referee:
- Andy Haines
- Attendance:
- 13,334
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away0
- Corners
- Home8
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bolton Wanderers 2, Cambridge United 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. George Thomason replaces Dion Charles.
Post update
Foul by Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers).
Post update
Adam May (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
MJ Williams (Bolton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by MJ Williams (Bolton Wanderers).
Post update
Jack Lankester (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Bolton Wanderers. Kieran Sadlier tries a through ball, but Declan John is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by George Johnston.
Post update
Foul by Ricardo Santos (Bolton Wanderers).
Post update
James Brophy (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Jubril Okedina.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Kieran Sadlier replaces Oladapo Afolayan.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sam Smith (Cambridge United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jack Lankester following a fast break.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jón Dadi Bödvarsson (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gethin Jones.
Substitution
Substitution, Cambridge United. Jack Lankester replaces Ben Worman.
Post update
Foul by Oladapo Afolayan (Bolton Wanderers).
Post update
Sam Smith (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Oladapo Afolayan (Bolton Wanderers).
2 weeks ago I was looking anxiously at the relegation zone, now looking up at the play-offs line - football, eh?