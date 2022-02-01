Doncaster Rovers v Rotherham United

DoncasterDoncaster Rovers19:45RotherhamRotherham United
Match report will appear here.
Last updated on .From the section League One
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Rotherham
|27
|17
|5
|5
|48
|18
|30
|56
|2
|Wigan
|25
|17
|4
|4
|47
|24
|23
|55
|3
|Sunderland
|29
|16
|6
|7
|53
|39
|14
|54
|4
|MK Dons
|29
|15
|7
|7
|48
|32
|16
|52
|5
|Wycombe
|29
|15
|7
|7
|46
|34
|12
|52
|6
|Oxford Utd
|28
|14
|7
|7
|50
|33
|17
|49
|7
|Plymouth
|28
|13
|8
|7
|47
|35
|12
|47
|8
|Sheff Wed
|27
|11
|10
|6
|37
|32
|5
|43
|9
|Ipswich
|29
|11
|8
|10
|47
|38
|9
|41
|10
|Burton
|28
|11
|6
|11
|35
|34
|1
|39
|11
|Portsmouth
|27
|10
|8
|9
|30
|27
|3
|38
|12
|Cambridge
|28
|9
|10
|9
|38
|40
|-2
|37
|13
|Accrington
|28
|10
|7
|11
|35
|45
|-10
|37
|14
|Charlton
|28
|10
|6
|12
|36
|33
|3
|36
|15
|Bolton
|27
|10
|5
|12
|39
|37
|2
|35
|16
|Shrewsbury
|29
|8
|8
|13
|27
|31
|-4
|32
|17
|Cheltenham
|28
|7
|11
|10
|32
|46
|-14
|32
|18
|Lincoln City
|27
|8
|7
|12
|32
|36
|-4
|31
|19
|Fleetwood
|28
|7
|9
|12
|42
|49
|-7
|30
|20
|Wimbledon
|27
|6
|11
|10
|32
|40
|-8
|29
|21
|Morecambe
|28
|7
|7
|14
|40
|55
|-15
|28
|22
|Crewe
|28
|5
|7
|16
|24
|47
|-23
|22
|23
|Gillingham
|28
|3
|10
|15
|23
|51
|-28
|19
|24
|Doncaster
|28
|5
|4
|19
|20
|52
|-32
|19
