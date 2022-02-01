Bradford City 1-1 Leyton Orient

Match ends, Bradford City 1, Leyton Orient 1.
Elliot Watt salvaged a point for Bradford with an equaliser seven minutes from time in a scrappy 1-1 League Two draw against Leyton Orient at Valley Parade.
Orient, who had lost five of their previous six matches in all competitions and had not scored in five of them, took the lead in the 69th minute through Darren Pratley but were denied maximum points by Watt's late goal.
The only effort on target from either side in a hard-fought but generally uneventful first half came a minute before half-time when defender Omar Beckles got on the end of an Orient free-kick, but goalkeeper Alex Bass made a routine save.
Bradford's best efforts came from leading scorer Andy Cook and midfielder Watt, but both their shots were wide of the goal.
Cook went close with a near-post effort from Callum Cooke's corner before Orient took the lead after 69 minutes - their first goal for 547 minutes.
The Bradford defence failed to deal with Alex Mitchell's free-kick from the right-hand touchline and the ball rebounded off the legs of Bass into the path of skipper Pratley, who fired the ball into the net from inside the box.
Bradford responded immediately, putting pressure on the visitors' defence for the first time in the match and were rewarded with an equaliser in the 84th minute.
A cross from the left was headed clear but only as far as Watt, who scored with a superb 25-yard shot to give them a share of the points in their 13th draw of the season.
Line-ups
Bradford
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Bass
- 2Threlkeld
- 6Songo'o
- 4O'ConnorBooked at 24mins
- 14FouldsBooked at 69mins
- 22Sutton
- 18Watt
- 25DalySubstituted forRobinsonat 67'minutes
- 8CookeSubstituted forElliottat 77'minutes
- 10WalkerSubstituted forGillieadat 70'minutes
- 9Cook
Substitutes
- 1O'Donnell
- 3Ridehalgh
- 11Gilliead
- 16Kelleher
- 20Robinson
- 23Elliott
- 24Cousin-Dawson
Leyton Orient
Formation 4-3-3
- 22Vigouroux
- 14Khan
- 15Mitchell
- 19Beckles
- 5Happe
- 26Kyprianou
- 34ColemanSubstituted forBrownat 90+1'minutes
- 18Pratley
- 16Drinan
- 9SmithBooked at 30mins
- 11ArchibaldBooked at 80mins
Substitutes
- 1Sargeant
- 17Moss
- 20Sotiriou
- 21Young
- 28Nkrumah
- 32Brown
- 35Ray
- Referee:
- Darren Handley
- Attendance:
- 13,646
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bradford City 1, Leyton Orient 1.
Post update
Attempt saved. Paudie O'Connor (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Andy Cook (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tom Elliott with a headed pass.
Post update
Foul by Theo Archibald (Leyton Orient).
Post update
Paudie O'Connor (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. Jordan Brown replaces Ethan Coleman.
Post update
Foul by Harry Smith (Leyton Orient).
Post update
Paudie O'Connor (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tom Elliott (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Levi Sutton.
Post update
Foul by Omar Beckles (Leyton Orient).
Post update
Andy Cook (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Bradford City 1, Leyton Orient 1. Elliot Watt (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tom Elliott with a headed pass.
Post update
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Daniel Happe.
Post update
Foul by Theo Archibald (Leyton Orient).
Post update
Yann Songo'o (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Theo Archibald (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Aaron Drinan (Leyton Orient).
Post update
Yann Songo'o (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Andy Cook (Bradford City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Elliot Watt with a cross following a corner.
