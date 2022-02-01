League Two
BradfordBradford City1Leyton OrientLeyton Orient1

Bradford City 1-1 Leyton Orient

Bradford City 1-1 Leyton Orient

Elliot Watt salvaged a point for Bradford with an equaliser seven minutes from time in a scrappy 1-1 League Two draw against Leyton Orient at Valley Parade.

Orient, who had lost five of their previous six matches in all competitions and had not scored in five of them, took the lead in the 69th minute through Darren Pratley but were denied maximum points by Watt's late goal.

The only effort on target from either side in a hard-fought but generally uneventful first half came a minute before half-time when defender Omar Beckles got on the end of an Orient free-kick, but goalkeeper Alex Bass made a routine save.

Bradford's best efforts came from leading scorer Andy Cook and midfielder Watt, but both their shots were wide of the goal.

Cook went close with a near-post effort from Callum Cooke's corner before Orient took the lead after 69 minutes - their first goal for 547 minutes.

The Bradford defence failed to deal with Alex Mitchell's free-kick from the right-hand touchline and the ball rebounded off the legs of Bass into the path of skipper Pratley, who fired the ball into the net from inside the box.

Bradford responded immediately, putting pressure on the visitors' defence for the first time in the match and were rewarded with an equaliser in the 84th minute.

A cross from the left was headed clear but only as far as Watt, who scored with a superb 25-yard shot to give them a share of the points in their 13th draw of the season.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Bradford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Bass
  • 2Threlkeld
  • 6Songo'o
  • 4O'ConnorBooked at 24mins
  • 14FouldsBooked at 69mins
  • 22Sutton
  • 18Watt
  • 25DalySubstituted forRobinsonat 67'minutes
  • 8CookeSubstituted forElliottat 77'minutes
  • 10WalkerSubstituted forGillieadat 70'minutes
  • 9Cook

Substitutes

  • 1O'Donnell
  • 3Ridehalgh
  • 11Gilliead
  • 16Kelleher
  • 20Robinson
  • 23Elliott
  • 24Cousin-Dawson

Leyton Orient

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Vigouroux
  • 14Khan
  • 15Mitchell
  • 19Beckles
  • 5Happe
  • 26Kyprianou
  • 34ColemanSubstituted forBrownat 90+1'minutes
  • 18Pratley
  • 16Drinan
  • 9SmithBooked at 30mins
  • 11ArchibaldBooked at 80mins

Substitutes

  • 1Sargeant
  • 17Moss
  • 20Sotiriou
  • 21Young
  • 28Nkrumah
  • 32Brown
  • 35Ray
Referee:
Darren Handley
Attendance:
13,646

Match Stats

Home TeamBradfordAway TeamLeyton Orient
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home12
Away5
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bradford City 1, Leyton Orient 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bradford City 1, Leyton Orient 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Paudie O'Connor (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andy Cook (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tom Elliott with a headed pass.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Theo Archibald (Leyton Orient).

  6. Post update

    Paudie O'Connor (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Leyton Orient. Jordan Brown replaces Ethan Coleman.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Harry Smith (Leyton Orient).

  9. Post update

    Paudie O'Connor (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tom Elliott (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Levi Sutton.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Omar Beckles (Leyton Orient).

  12. Post update

    Andy Cook (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Bradford City 1, Leyton Orient 1. Elliot Watt (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tom Elliott with a headed pass.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Daniel Happe.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Theo Archibald (Leyton Orient).

  16. Post update

    Yann Songo'o (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Booking

    Theo Archibald (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Drinan (Leyton Orient).

  19. Post update

    Yann Songo'o (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andy Cook (Bradford City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Elliot Watt with a cross following a corner.

