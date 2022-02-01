Match ends, Livingston 1, St. Johnstone 2.
Callum Davidson praised St Johnstone's "great team spirit" after their late winner at Livingston ended a 12-game winless run and lifted them off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership.
The Perth side had not won since October, but Ali Crawford's 90th-minute strike was enough to clinch the points at the Tony Macaroni Arena after Bruce Anderson cancelled out Callum Hendry's opener.
It moves St Johnstone above Dundee on goal difference, and to within five points of guaranteed safety.
"It's a relief to get the win, but this is something we've got to continue," St Johnstone manager Davidson said. "I'm just delighted for the players. It's been a tough time for them, they've taken a lot of criticism. It's just one win, though."
The Perth side now edge up to 11th, above Dundee on goal difference, with Livingston remaining in eighth place.
With another three deadline day signings adding to the previous six additions in January, St Johnstone could have been forgiven for starting slowly as the new side began to gel.
Instead, Hendry gave his side the lead early on. The ball was spread from left to right, where centre-back Cleary had stepped into attack and he curled a beautiful cross on to the head of Hendry, whose execution was inch perfect.
The striker, who was recalled from his loan spell at Kilmarnock as Callum Davidson searches for goals, is almost like a new signing - and he was joined in the starting XI by new team-mates Melker Hallberg and Cleary plus substitute John Mahon.
Hendry's goal gave Livingston a jolt and they grew into the game, with their first dangerous foray into the visitors' area resulting in the equaliser.
Alan Forrest - who turned down a move to St Johnstone last week - jinked past his man and dashed to the byeline, cutting back for the on-form Anderson to rifle home from close range.
It wouldn't be the last time the 25-year-old would cause trouble. Constantly a threat on the left-hand side, he set up a carbon copy opportunity a few moments later but this time there were no takers.
In the second half Forrest changed tack and tried to get on the scoresheet himself, coming close on three separate occasions. His closest effort was a 30-yard free-kick which Zander Clark was forced to acrobatically tip over the bar.
It looked like that magic had fizzled out of the game until Glenn Middleton flew down the right, determined to give his side one last chance to smash-and-grab a victory.
It worked a treat, as his cross deflected to Crawford, who slammed into the corner from close range and completed the heist.
The drama wasn't done there, though. There was still time for Joel Nouble to see red for flailing an elbow towards a defender during a halfway-line tussle.
But instead of heads dropping, Livingston pushed for an equaliser and Forrest - again - burst forward before teeing up Nicky Devlin, only for the right-back to place his shot off the foot of a post.
Man of the Match - Alan Forrest
What did we learn?
St Johnstone snatched the win. Not quite undeserving, but not far off. However, that's a kind of grit, and luck, that we have not seen from them since October when they held on against Dundee United for all three points.
The Perth fans will be keen not to get ahead of themselves, and they won't be too happy with the majority of the 90 minutes, but, my goodness, they will be relieved to have ended their winless drought.
As for the hosts, Livingston look safe despite defeat but they might be wondering if their attacking trio of Forrest, Anderson and Odin Bailey could even have enough to trouble the top six.
However, whilst Anderson's goalscoring form speaks for itself, one can't help but wonder what kind of partnership the little forward could conjure up with Nouble. They offer very different options to David Martindale, with the little-and-large method currently untried in West Lothian.
The manager will have to wait a little longer to deploy that plan of action though, with the big striker suspended for the weekend at least.
What they said
Livingston manager David Martindale: "It's disappointing, it's frustrating, it's a missed opportunity I feel. We controlled large portions of the game.
"Possession doesn't win games of football, it's sticking the ball in the back of the net. Fair play to St Johnstone, but we have to do better defensively.
"I can't comment on the second yellow card. I thought the first one was very soft. There's no motion to injuring or endangering the player."
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "[I'm] shattered, if I'm honest with you! There's a great team spirit and it's been there since we returned from the break.
"We're missing seven or eight players tonight that could start the game. You could see the boys that weren't playing trying to get everyone going. It shows the spirit we've got. This is something we've got to continue."
What's next?
Livingston welcome Aberdeen to the Tony Macaroni Arena on Saturday (15:00 GMT), while St Johnstone host Dundee United at the same time.
Player of the match
MahonJohn Mahon
Line-ups
Livingston
Formation 4-3-3
- 32Stryjek
- 2Devlin
- 5FitzwaterBooked at 87mins
- 6ObileyeBooked at 84mins
- 29Penrice
- 8PittmanSubstituted forShinnieat 70'minutes
- 18Holt
- 33Omeonga
- 14BaileySubstituted forChukwuemekaat 65'minutes
- 9AndersonBooked at 66minsSubstituted forNoubleat 80'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 17Forrest
Substitutes
- 11Montaño
- 15Boyes
- 16Lewis
- 19Nouble
- 21McMillan
- 22Shinnie
- 23Chukwuemeka
- 24Kelly
- 36Maley
St Johnstone
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Clark
- 5Cleary
- 6GordonSubstituted forMahonat 61'minutes
- 4McCart
- 2Brown
- 29HallbergSubstituted forDavidsonat 71'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 34Butterfield
- 21Crawford
- 24Booth
- 7MaySubstituted forMiddletonat 80'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 22Hendry
Substitutes
- 3Gallacher
- 8Davidson
- 12Parish
- 14Middleton
- 15Gilmour
- 16Mahon
- 26Craig
- 27Sang
- 33Hector-Ingram
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
- Attendance:
- 1,319
