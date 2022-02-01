Scottish Premiership
LivingstonLivingston1St JohnstoneSt Johnstone2

Livingston 1-2 St Johnstone: Ali Crawford strikes at death to end winless run

By Andrew PetrieBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Callum Davidson praised St Johnstone's "great team spirit" after their late winner at Livingston ended a 12-game winless run and lifted them off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

The Perth side had not won since October, but Ali Crawford's 90th-minute strike was enough to clinch the points at the Tony Macaroni Arena after Bruce Anderson cancelled out Callum Hendry's opener.

It moves St Johnstone above Dundee on goal difference, and to within five points of guaranteed safety.

"It's a relief to get the win, but this is something we've got to continue," St Johnstone manager Davidson said. "I'm just delighted for the players. It's been a tough time for them, they've taken a lot of criticism. It's just one win, though."

The Perth side now edge up to 11th, above Dundee on goal difference, with Livingston remaining in eighth place.

With another three deadline day signings adding to the previous six additions in January, St Johnstone could have been forgiven for starting slowly as the new side began to gel.

Instead, Hendry gave his side the lead early on. The ball was spread from left to right, where centre-back Cleary had stepped into attack and he curled a beautiful cross on to the head of Hendry, whose execution was inch perfect.

The striker, who was recalled from his loan spell at Kilmarnock as Callum Davidson searches for goals, is almost like a new signing - and he was joined in the starting XI by new team-mates Melker Hallberg and Cleary plus substitute John Mahon.

Hendry's goal gave Livingston a jolt and they grew into the game, with their first dangerous foray into the visitors' area resulting in the equaliser.

Alan Forrest - who turned down a move to St Johnstone last week - jinked past his man and dashed to the byeline, cutting back for the on-form Anderson to rifle home from close range.

It wouldn't be the last time the 25-year-old would cause trouble. Constantly a threat on the left-hand side, he set up a carbon copy opportunity a few moments later but this time there were no takers.

In the second half Forrest changed tack and tried to get on the scoresheet himself, coming close on three separate occasions. His closest effort was a 30-yard free-kick which Zander Clark was forced to acrobatically tip over the bar.

It looked like that magic had fizzled out of the game until Glenn Middleton flew down the right, determined to give his side one last chance to smash-and-grab a victory.

It worked a treat, as his cross deflected to Crawford, who slammed into the corner from close range and completed the heist.

The drama wasn't done there, though. There was still time for Joel Nouble to see red for flailing an elbow towards a defender during a halfway-line tussle.

But instead of heads dropping, Livingston pushed for an equaliser and Forrest - again - burst forward before teeing up Nicky Devlin, only for the right-back to place his shot off the foot of a post.

Man of the Match - Alan Forrest

Alan Forrest
Hardly believable that Forrest was on the losing side. Almost showed St Johnstone what they are missing.

What did we learn?

St Johnstone snatched the win. Not quite undeserving, but not far off. However, that's a kind of grit, and luck, that we have not seen from them since October when they held on against Dundee United for all three points.

The Perth fans will be keen not to get ahead of themselves, and they won't be too happy with the majority of the 90 minutes, but, my goodness, they will be relieved to have ended their winless drought.

As for the hosts, Livingston look safe despite defeat but they might be wondering if their attacking trio of Forrest, Anderson and Odin Bailey could even have enough to trouble the top six.

However, whilst Anderson's goalscoring form speaks for itself, one can't help but wonder what kind of partnership the little forward could conjure up with Nouble. They offer very different options to David Martindale, with the little-and-large method currently untried in West Lothian.

The manager will have to wait a little longer to deploy that plan of action though, with the big striker suspended for the weekend at least.

What they said

Livingston manager David Martindale: "It's disappointing, it's frustrating, it's a missed opportunity I feel. We controlled large portions of the game.

"Possession doesn't win games of football, it's sticking the ball in the back of the net. Fair play to St Johnstone, but we have to do better defensively.

"I can't comment on the second yellow card. I thought the first one was very soft. There's no motion to injuring or endangering the player."

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "[I'm] shattered, if I'm honest with you! There's a great team spirit and it's been there since we returned from the break.

"We're missing seven or eight players tonight that could start the game. You could see the boys that weren't playing trying to get everyone going. It shows the spirit we've got. This is something we've got to continue."

What's next?

Livingston welcome Aberdeen to the Tony Macaroni Arena on Saturday (15:00 GMT), while St Johnstone host Dundee United at the same time.

Player of the match

MahonJohn Mahon

with an average of 9.03

Livingston

  1. Squad number23Player nameChukwuemeka
    Average rating

    5.95

  2. Squad number17Player nameForrest
    Average rating

    5.17

  3. Squad number32Player nameStryjek
    Average rating

    5.07

  4. Squad number9Player nameAnderson
    Average rating

    5.01

  5. Squad number29Player namePenrice
    Average rating

    4.99

  6. Squad number5Player nameFitzwater
    Average rating

    4.97

  7. Squad number2Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    4.96

  8. Squad number18Player nameHolt
    Average rating

    4.94

  9. Squad number14Player nameBailey
    Average rating

    4.86

  10. Squad number8Player namePittman
    Average rating

    4.62

  11. Squad number6Player nameObileye
    Average rating

    4.51

  12. Squad number22Player nameShinnie
    Average rating

    4.50

  13. Squad number33Player nameOmeonga
    Average rating

    4.49

  14. Squad number19Player nameNouble
    Average rating

    3.46

St Johnstone

  1. Squad number16Player nameMahon
    Average rating

    9.03

  2. Squad number2Player nameBrown
    Average rating

    6.49

  3. Squad number22Player nameHendry
    Average rating

    6.46

  4. Squad number34Player nameButterfield
    Average rating

    6.12

  5. Squad number21Player nameCrawford
    Average rating

    6.10

  6. Squad number29Player nameHallberg
    Average rating

    6.05

  7. Squad number1Player nameClark
    Average rating

    5.82

  8. Squad number7Player nameMay
    Average rating

    5.70

  9. Squad number5Player nameCleary
    Average rating

    5.68

  10. Squad number24Player nameBooth
    Average rating

    5.67

  11. Squad number6Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    5.52

  12. Squad number14Player nameMiddleton
    Average rating

    5.32

  13. Squad number4Player nameMcCart
    Average rating

    5.21

  14. Squad number8Player nameDavidson
    Average rating

    4.31

Line-ups

Livingston

Formation 4-3-3

  • 32Stryjek
  • 2Devlin
  • 5FitzwaterBooked at 87mins
  • 6ObileyeBooked at 84mins
  • 29Penrice
  • 8PittmanSubstituted forShinnieat 70'minutes
  • 18Holt
  • 33Omeonga
  • 14BaileySubstituted forChukwuemekaat 65'minutes
  • 9AndersonBooked at 66minsSubstituted forNoubleat 80'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 17Forrest

Substitutes

  • 11Montaño
  • 15Boyes
  • 16Lewis
  • 19Nouble
  • 21McMillan
  • 22Shinnie
  • 23Chukwuemeka
  • 24Kelly
  • 36Maley

St Johnstone

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Clark
  • 5Cleary
  • 6GordonSubstituted forMahonat 61'minutes
  • 4McCart
  • 2Brown
  • 29HallbergSubstituted forDavidsonat 71'minutesBooked at 87mins
  • 34Butterfield
  • 21Crawford
  • 24Booth
  • 7MaySubstituted forMiddletonat 80'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 22Hendry

Substitutes

  • 3Gallacher
  • 8Davidson
  • 12Parish
  • 14Middleton
  • 15Gilmour
  • 16Mahon
  • 26Craig
  • 27Sang
  • 33Hector-Ingram
Referee:
Craig Napier
Attendance:
1,319

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamSt Johnstone
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home13
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home13
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Livingston 1, St. Johnstone 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Livingston 1, St. Johnstone 2.

  3. Post update

    Nicky Devlin (Livingston) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Alan Forrest following a fast break.

  4. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Joel Nouble (Livingston) for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Joel Nouble (Livingston).

  6. Post update

    Daniel Cleary (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Booking

    Glenn Middleton (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Livingston 1, St. Johnstone 2. Alister Crawford (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  9. Booking

    Joel Nouble (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Joel Nouble (Livingston).

  11. Post update

    Jamie McCart (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Booking

    Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Booking

    Jack Fitzwater (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Nicky Devlin (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone).

  16. Booking

    Ayo Obileye (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Ayo Obileye (Livingston).

  18. Post update

    Callum Hendry (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Jason Holt (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by John Mahon (St. Johnstone).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport