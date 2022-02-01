Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Ross County "showed great resilience" to stay five points clear of the Scottish Premiership relegation play-off spot after a tightly-contested draw with Aberdeen, says boss Malky Mackay.

Jonny Hayes opened the scoring just after the interval for Stephen Glass' side, but County levelled with a Ross Callachan strike five minutes later.

"I think over the piece it was a fair result," said Mackay. "I thought we showed great resilience to get one back after going one down against a good team with a big squad."

Despite the draw, Aberdeen remain in the top half of the division, with other results going their way. The Pittodrie side are now four points off fourth place with a game in hand.

Lewis Ferguson had an early header on target but Ross Laidlaw met it comfortably, before Alex Iacovitti found himself marauding into the opposition's box, but failed to get on the end of a Joseph Hungbo cross.

Dylan McGeouch, on his return to the Aberdeen squad, had a half-chance with a volley from the edge of the box but it was too tepid an attempt to worry Laidlaw.

Despite the opening half hour not exactly having an abundance of chances, the game sparked into life with two long-range chances in the space of as many minutes from the away side.

First, Funso Ojo gathered the ball 20-yards from goal and had a snap-shot, but Laidlaw was able to palm it to safety.

Then County looked to break from an Aberdeen set-piece but Ferguson retrieved the ball in the middle of the park before unleashing a 30-yard strike at goal that narrowly whistled past.

County weren't too happy with being upstaged at home and responded by creating one of the first-half's best chances.

The league's top scorer Regan Charles-Cook got a shot off from a tight angle and Jordan White followed up on the rebound after a Joe Lewis save, but Scott Brown denied him from a yard off of the line.

Stephen Glass won't have been pleased with his side's lack of creativity in the first-half and his side clearly got the message.

Brown gathered in midfield and played a long, high ball down the left that Jonny Hayes latched on to. The winger drove into the box, shrugging off Keith Watson, and fired a left-footed shot back across goal and into the bottom corner.

County had obviously been given the same team-talk from their manager.

Just minutes later, Callachan slipped in Charles-Cook, who cut back out and attempted a curling effort. It deflected out to the edge of the box and Callachan had followed it in and his venomous shot skipped up off the grass and passed a helpless Lewis.

Laidlaw kept the game level late on with two big saves, first from a Hayes shot after a slick passing move from Aberdeen and the keeper got down well to deny a close-range from the resulting corner.

Harry Paton had the game's best chance to win it from the centre of the box saved by Lewis.

Man of the match - Jonny Hayes

Hayes rolled back the years with a fine finish as he galloped up and down the left-hand side of the pitch all night

What did we learn?

County may be at the wrong end of the table but they don't play like it. Charles-Cook may not have been on the scoresheet but he was involved in the majority of their attacking endeavours, including the goal.

White and Dominic Samuel led the line well for the hosts but neither looked likely to score. Charles-Cook, and his counterpart on the opposite flank Hungbo, cannot be tasked with being the only creative sparks for Mackay's side, though.

For a game lacking in quality in front of goal, Aberdeen still managed to rack up 18 shots but only seven of them on target. The Pittodrie side did not sign a striker to help Christian Ramirez and looked incapable of changing up top, even if new signing Vicente Besuijen looked good in flashes.

The game was there to be won but they looked like a side who had ran out of ideas as half-chances came and went.

What did they say?

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "I think over the piece it was a fair result. There weren't many chances created.

"I thought we showed great resilience to get one back after going one down against a good team with a big squad. We're one defeat in seven now at home and that is testament to the players' attitude."

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass: "I feel like it is two points dropped. It is obviously a lot better than the performance last week, so I'm happy with that but you can't really be happy when you don't win.

"It's been the story of the season, we had a lot of the play and didn't do enough in the final third, it's the same every week."

What's next?

Ross County are away to Dundee on Saturday (15:00 GMT), while at the same time Aberdeen travel to Livingston.

Player of the match Besuijen Vicente Besuijen with an average of 7.78 Ross County Ross County Ross County

Aberdeen Aberdeen Aberdeen Ross County Avg Squad number 16 Player name Iacovitti Average rating 6.90 Squad number 2 Player name Randall Average rating 6.77 Squad number 17 Player name Charles-Cook Average rating 6.45 Squad number 3 Player name Vokins Average rating 6.31 Squad number 1 Player name Laidlaw Average rating 5.97 Squad number 23 Player name Hungbo Average rating 5.97 Squad number 26 Player name White Average rating 5.94 Squad number 6 Player name Paton Average rating 5.94 Squad number 22 Player name Tillson Average rating 5.51 Squad number 8 Player name Callachan Average rating 5.45 Squad number 10 Player name Samuel Average rating 5.36 Squad number 15 Player name Watson Average rating 5.31 Squad number 19 Player name Ramsay Average rating 5.06 Aberdeen Avg Squad number 10 Player name Besuijen Average rating 7.78 Squad number 17 Player name Hayes Average rating 6.24 Squad number 19 Player name Ferguson Average rating 5.73 Squad number 2 Player name McCrorie Average rating 5.41 Squad number 1 Player name Lewis Average rating 5.40 Squad number 8 Player name Brown Average rating 5.32 Squad number 22 Player name Ramsay Average rating 5.32 Squad number 15 Player name McGeouch Average rating 5.24 Squad number 27 Player name Bates Average rating 5.14 Squad number 20 Player name Jenks Average rating 5.05 Squad number 9 Player name Ramírez Average rating 5.03 Squad number 16 Player name Ojo Average rating 4.87 Squad number 3 Player name MacKenzie Average rating 4.65