Ross County 1-1 Aberdeen: Callachan cancels out Hayes opener as spoils shared

By Jack HerrallBBC Sport Scotland

Ross County "showed great resilience" to stay five points clear of the Scottish Premiership relegation play-off spot after a tightly-contested draw with Aberdeen, says boss Malky Mackay.

Jonny Hayes opened the scoring just after the interval for Stephen Glass' side, but County levelled with a Ross Callachan strike five minutes later.

"I think over the piece it was a fair result," said Mackay. "I thought we showed great resilience to get one back after going one down against a good team with a big squad."

Despite the draw, Aberdeen remain in the top half of the division, with other results going their way. The Pittodrie side are now four points off fourth place with a game in hand.

Lewis Ferguson had an early header on target but Ross Laidlaw met it comfortably, before Alex Iacovitti found himself marauding into the opposition's box, but failed to get on the end of a Joseph Hungbo cross.

Dylan McGeouch, on his return to the Aberdeen squad, had a half-chance with a volley from the edge of the box but it was too tepid an attempt to worry Laidlaw.

Despite the opening half hour not exactly having an abundance of chances, the game sparked into life with two long-range chances in the space of as many minutes from the away side.

First, Funso Ojo gathered the ball 20-yards from goal and had a snap-shot, but Laidlaw was able to palm it to safety.

Then County looked to break from an Aberdeen set-piece but Ferguson retrieved the ball in the middle of the park before unleashing a 30-yard strike at goal that narrowly whistled past.

County weren't too happy with being upstaged at home and responded by creating one of the first-half's best chances.

The league's top scorer Regan Charles-Cook got a shot off from a tight angle and Jordan White followed up on the rebound after a Joe Lewis save, but Scott Brown denied him from a yard off of the line.

Stephen Glass won't have been pleased with his side's lack of creativity in the first-half and his side clearly got the message.

Brown gathered in midfield and played a long, high ball down the left that Jonny Hayes latched on to. The winger drove into the box, shrugging off Keith Watson, and fired a left-footed shot back across goal and into the bottom corner.

County had obviously been given the same team-talk from their manager.

Just minutes later, Callachan slipped in Charles-Cook, who cut back out and attempted a curling effort. It deflected out to the edge of the box and Callachan had followed it in and his venomous shot skipped up off the grass and passed a helpless Lewis.

Laidlaw kept the game level late on with two big saves, first from a Hayes shot after a slick passing move from Aberdeen and the keeper got down well to deny a close-range from the resulting corner.

Harry Paton had the game's best chance to win it from the centre of the box saved by Lewis.

Man of the match - Jonny Hayes

Hayes rolled back the years with a fine finish as he galloped up and down the left-hand side of the pitch all night
What did we learn?

County may be at the wrong end of the table but they don't play like it. Charles-Cook may not have been on the scoresheet but he was involved in the majority of their attacking endeavours, including the goal.

White and Dominic Samuel led the line well for the hosts but neither looked likely to score. Charles-Cook, and his counterpart on the opposite flank Hungbo, cannot be tasked with being the only creative sparks for Mackay's side, though.

For a game lacking in quality in front of goal, Aberdeen still managed to rack up 18 shots but only seven of them on target. The Pittodrie side did not sign a striker to help Christian Ramirez and looked incapable of changing up top, even if new signing Vicente Besuijen looked good in flashes.

The game was there to be won but they looked like a side who had ran out of ideas as half-chances came and went.

What did they say?

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "I think over the piece it was a fair result. There weren't many chances created.

"I thought we showed great resilience to get one back after going one down against a good team with a big squad. We're one defeat in seven now at home and that is testament to the players' attitude."

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass: "I feel like it is two points dropped. It is obviously a lot better than the performance last week, so I'm happy with that but you can't really be happy when you don't win.

"It's been the story of the season, we had a lot of the play and didn't do enough in the final third, it's the same every week."

What's next?

Ross County are away to Dundee on Saturday (15:00 GMT), while at the same time Aberdeen travel to Livingston.

Player of the match

BesuijenVicente Besuijen

with an average of 7.78

Ross County

  1. Squad number16Player nameIacovitti
    Average rating

    6.90

  2. Squad number2Player nameRandall
    Average rating

    6.77

  3. Squad number17Player nameCharles-Cook
    Average rating

    6.45

  4. Squad number3Player nameVokins
    Average rating

    6.31

  5. Squad number1Player nameLaidlaw
    Average rating

    5.97

  6. Squad number23Player nameHungbo
    Average rating

    5.97

  7. Squad number26Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    5.94

  8. Squad number6Player namePaton
    Average rating

    5.94

  9. Squad number22Player nameTillson
    Average rating

    5.51

  10. Squad number8Player nameCallachan
    Average rating

    5.45

  11. Squad number10Player nameSamuel
    Average rating

    5.36

  12. Squad number15Player nameWatson
    Average rating

    5.31

  13. Squad number19Player nameRamsay
    Average rating

    5.06

Aberdeen

  1. Squad number10Player nameBesuijen
    Average rating

    7.78

  2. Squad number17Player nameHayes
    Average rating

    6.24

  3. Squad number19Player nameFerguson
    Average rating

    5.73

  4. Squad number2Player nameMcCrorie
    Average rating

    5.41

  5. Squad number1Player nameLewis
    Average rating

    5.40

  6. Squad number8Player nameBrown
    Average rating

    5.32

  7. Squad number22Player nameRamsay
    Average rating

    5.32

  8. Squad number15Player nameMcGeouch
    Average rating

    5.24

  9. Squad number27Player nameBates
    Average rating

    5.14

  10. Squad number20Player nameJenks
    Average rating

    5.05

  11. Squad number9Player nameRamírez
    Average rating

    5.03

  12. Squad number16Player nameOjo
    Average rating

    4.87

  13. Squad number3Player nameMacKenzie
    Average rating

    4.65

Line-ups

Ross County

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 19RamsaySubstituted forRandallat 45'minutes
  • 15Watson
  • 16Iacovitti
  • 3Vokins
  • 17Charles-CookBooked at 59mins
  • 22TillsonBooked at 42mins
  • 8Callachan
  • 23HungboBooked at 52minsSubstituted forPatonat 67'minutesBooked at 70mins
  • 10SamuelBooked at 26mins
  • 26White

Substitutes

  • 2Randall
  • 6Paton
  • 9Samuel
  • 20Drysdale
  • 21Munro
  • 30Wright
  • 32Mackinnon

Aberdeen

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Lewis
  • 22Ramsay
  • 2McCrorie
  • 27Bates
  • 17HayesBooked at 58mins
  • 8BrownBooked at 66mins
  • 15McGeouchSubstituted forJenksat 69'minutes
  • 10Besuijen
  • 19FergusonBooked at 86mins
  • 16OjoSubstituted forMacKenzieat 81'minutes
  • 9Ramírez

Substitutes

  • 3MacKenzie
  • 5Gallagher
  • 11Montgomery
  • 14Emmanuel-Thomas
  • 20Jenks
  • 24Campbell
  • 25Woods
  • 28Ruth
  • 33Kennedy
Referee:
Alan Muir

Match Stats

Home TeamRoss CountyAway TeamAberdeen
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home5
Away19
Shots on Target
Home2
Away7
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home22
Away21

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Ross County 1, Aberdeen 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Ross County 1, Aberdeen 1.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Aberdeen. Teddy Jenks tries a through ball, but Christian Ramírez is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Christian Ramírez (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jonny Hayes with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Ross McCrorie.

  6. Post update

    Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Ross Callachan (Ross County).

  8. Post update

    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by David Bates.

  9. Booking

    Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen).

  11. Post update

    Jordan White (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Christian Ramírez (Aberdeen).

  13. Post update

    Jordan Tillson (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Harrison Paton (Ross County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Connor Randall with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen).

  16. Post update

    Jordan White (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ross Callachan (Ross County).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Jack MacKenzie replaces Funso Ojo.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen).

