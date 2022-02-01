Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Hearts had a penalty appeal waved away when Hibs skipper Lewis Stevenson charged down an indirect free-kick

Hibs and Hearts battled out a second Scottish Premiership goalless draw of the season in a breathless Edinburgh derby at Easter Road.

Debutant goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski was the home hero, making three second-half saves to deny Ellis Simms.

Hibs nearly snatched it at the death, with Tony Sibbick making a goal-line clearance from a Josh Campbell shot.

Third-placed Hearts, who had two strong penalty claims, stay 12 points clear of their city rivals in fifth.

September's stalemate at Tynecastle was a higher-quality affair, with chances galore and both goalkeepers on top form that day.

But this was a night to remember for Dabrowski, with the 23-year-old stepping in for the injured Matt Macey and giving a very good account of himself.

The keeper's last senior game came on loan at Dumbarton in December 2020 when he let in four against Montrose.

Dabrowski was perhaps lucky to escape when he pushed out a first-half strike from Liam Boyce but Simms could only head his follow-up over the top.

As Hearts took a grip on the game after the interval, Simms had two near-post shots kept out by the goalkeeper after the best stop, a spreading block with his chest when the on-loan Everton striker was clean through.

"I've been waiting for this moment all my life," said the Polish keeper. "It's taken me five years at this club to get ready. This place is like a second home - they gave me character and made me a man."

Dabrowski was at the centre of more drama on 85 minutes when he dived to save a backpass from Rocky Bushiri, his quick-thinking preventing a calamitous own goal.

The indirect free-kick was charged down, with the ball striking both arms of Lewis Stevenson, the first of the defenders to come sprinting out of the wall.

Stevenson, Hibs captain in place of the injured Paul Hanlon, was involved in another penalty claim in the first half when he floored Simms.

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson was flabbergasted that Stevenson, already on a booking, was not sent off for the incident, which he said "99.9% of television viewers would agree was a penalty and a red card".

Neilson's side are now unbeaten in five visits to Easter Road, while there hasn't been a home win in the past nine fixtures.

That could all have changed in the dying moments when Ewan Henderson nodded a Chris Cadden cross back into the path of fellow substitute Josh Campbell, who crashed a shot beyond Craig Gordon, only to see it strike the legs of defender Sibbick.

The newly arrived Hearts defender also saved what looked like a certain goal in the first half when he got the slightest touch on a Chris Mueller cross to deceive the waiting Christian Doidge.

Hibs, without a win in four Premiership outings, had started well with Kevin Nisbet twice offside when he poked a close-range shot against the post, and when Hearts' Taylor Moore diverted a Ryan Porteous header into his own net.

Man of the match - Kevin Dabrowski

Hibs goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski made an impressive debut on derby day

What did we learn?

Hibs fans had been growing restless with the ponderous approach under Shaun Maloney as players adapt to the new manager's focus on possession, but there was much more intensity and aggression on show against their city rivals.

Porteous and Bushiri led by example with wholehearted defending, but there remains a lack of penetration in the final third in the absence of the recently departed Martin Boyle.

Hearts will feel sore about the two penalty claims, but a share of the spoils keeps the rest at bay as they remain in pole position to finish third on their return to the top flight.

Sibbick, who hadn't played since November, stepped in to replace the injured John Souttar and can be very pleased with his second debut for the club as he suggested he can fill the considerable gap that will be left when the Scotland defender joins Rangers at the end of the season.

What did they say?

Hibernian manager Shaun Maloney: "I loved it. I thought it was a great game. As it went on, it felt like we had more chances but the momentum swung both ways and that's what you expect in derbies.

"Kevin Dabrowski was incredible and he should really enjoy tonight.

"I want the players to play as much as possible but you have to adapt and the pitch is not the easiest. It's going to take time to implement what I'm asking them to do, but I'm super-proud of what they gave me."

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "The first one [penalty appeal] is a stonewaller. The second one, I can understand a wee bit. The referee said it struck his hand but he thought it was close to the body. I differ in that opinion.

"I think we need VAR. If we had it, we get two penalties. It is what it is, but there is still a responsibility to get key decisions right when it's as blatant as that."

What next?

Hibs have a third successive home game on Saturday, with St Mirren the visitors (15:00 GMT), before Hearts visit Rangers on Sunday (16:00).

