Watford set to appoint Roy Hodgson as new manager

By Ian DennisBBC Radio 5 Live senior football reporter

Last updated on .From the section Watfordcomments307

Roy Hodgson
Hodgson has managed 16 clubs and four senior national teams in eight countries during his career

Watford are set to appoint former England boss Roy Hodgson as their new manager.

The Hornets are keen to make a swift appointment following Claudio Ranieri's dismissal on Monday with the club in the Premier League's bottom three.

Hodgson, 74, has been out of the game since leaving Crystal Palace at the end of last season.

At the time, he said he wanted to take a break from the game but did not rule out a return at some point.

Watford want to give Ranieri's replacement as much time as possible to work with the team before a crucial Premier League trip to fellow strugglers Burnley on 5 February.

The Pozzo family own the Vicarage Road side and Hodgson worked for them when he had a brief spell in charge of Udinese.

Hodgson is the oldest man to manage in the Premier League and had been in charge at Palace from September 2017 until his departure.

He replaced Frank de Boer as manager with the Eagles bottom of the Premier League after they had lost their first four matches of the 2017-18 season without scoring a goal.

Despite losing his first three games in charge, he guided Palace to 11th in the table, while they finished 12th, 14th and 14th in subsequent seasons.

How to follow Watford on the BBC bannerWatford banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

308 comments

  • Comment posted by Woke juries pervert justice again, today at 08:14

    Great boost to Roy's retirement fund for a couple of months work.

    • Reply posted by cb, today at 08:26

      cb replied:
      Ahh good luck to him if he fancies it, a few million quid for 6 months work... They'll be well drilled at least.

  • Comment posted by Waseem Sarwar, today at 08:20

    While Watford are negotiating with Roy for their next manager, they have also started the search for Roy’s replacement potentially taking over at end of March or early April.

    • Reply posted by pjdykes, today at 08:50

      pjdykes replied:
      Are you thinking about Big Sam? I haven't heard his name mentioned for a while....

  • Comment posted by Fella, today at 08:16

    Seriously, Roy? Stay retired, enjoy a stress free life. Sure you'll get a few bob but you aint short in your retirement pot I am sure. Just not worth it

    • Reply posted by Member of the public, today at 08:29

      Member of the public replied:
      Perhaps he enjoys it more than retirement?

  • Comment posted by kinsang, today at 08:32

    Quite a few patronising comments on here. Ultimately it's up to Roy what he wants to do - he still wants to be involved, Watford seem keen to give him a chance, end of story. As for the 'why would you take the job', you ask a lot of managers and they aren't in a position to simply cherry pick jobs. A 'poisoned chalice' to one is a great opportunity for another. It's all part of football.

    • Reply posted by David, today at 08:47

      David replied:
      So, what's wrong with going for a young up and coming manager, instead of the same old same old? Might as well have gone for Allerdyce!

  • Comment posted by carrera4life, today at 08:27

    Seven games, multi million pay off, who wouldn’t take the job?

    • Reply posted by Devils Advocate, today at 08:56

      Devils Advocate replied:
      No brainer for Roy really, but very uninspiring for Watford fans.

  • Comment posted by okokok, today at 08:31

    Any person who managers there must know what he is walking into. So when he gets sacked, please let's not have this outpouring of sympathy for them. They will be getting well rewarded for their efforts.

    • Reply posted by Whitehart, today at 09:19

      Whitehart replied:
      Yet fans have no problem with prima donna's getting well rewarded for putting in little to no effort

  • Comment posted by Matt_Palace, today at 08:13

    Don’t do it Roy, you are worth so much more than going to a club which will sack you within a few months and end your legacy is such a bad way!

    • Reply posted by shadow warrior, today at 08:24

      shadow warrior replied:
      It won’t end his legacy

      It’s a win win for him cause nobody will expect him to miracles

  • Comment posted by watford4ever, today at 08:44

    A lot of negative comments about the stewardship of our club. Facts are that the Pozzo’s bought the club when it was nearly bankrupt and struggling in lower divisions.
    They have invested millions in the ground, pitch and training facilities and we have punched above our weight on the pitch. Remember, no coach leaves a poor man from Watford, contracts are honoured and we move on.
    Welcome Roy

    • Reply posted by PushPineapple, today at 08:47

      PushPineapple replied:
      Wow. Talk about blinkered view.

  • Comment posted by marklaurens, today at 08:29

    Roy is a lovely man, but his teams play depressing football.

    • Reply posted by Open your eyes, today at 09:02

      Open your eyes replied:
      Depressing football and the chance of survival. Or, depressing football with no chance of survival. Clownio was a dreadful choice

  • Comment posted by return of the jock, today at 08:17

    Just proves that managers are as mercenary as players. Nobody in their right mind would take the Watford job for any other reason. The owners are a cancer in football

  • Comment posted by Matt L, today at 08:37

    Don’t do it Roy, enjoy your retirement!

    • Reply posted by big G, today at 08:57

      big G replied:
      He clearly can't, sad old man, with no life

  • Comment posted by B-Elk, today at 08:31

    Eight managers gone already after half a season and two of them at the same club. There's a choice on the menu: Big Sam, Rafa, Tony Pulis, Steve Bruce, Mark Hughes, Lamps. Or Nigel Pearson to frighten them into doing something on the pitch.

    • Reply posted by Chubbs83, today at 09:17

      Chubbs83 replied:
      I don’t understand the point you are trying to make?

      Bemoaning 8 sackings then recommending 7 God awful managers.

  • Comment posted by shadow warrior, today at 08:23

    Well most of us wrote him off before he joined palace

    Twas a few years ago and is he up for it now

    If anything it will be good to see him back in the game and he has the knowledge and football acumen to save Watford

    I know Watford have had a few managers but for the size of their club and fan base they have done quite well so far

    Haters gonna hate

    • Reply posted by big G, today at 08:57

      big G replied:
      And they were right to right him off. What did he do with that Palace team again???

  • Comment posted by slapheadblue, today at 08:15

    Watford will soon need stair lifts installed if they carry on like this

  • Comment posted by RSO, today at 08:13

    Unbelievable. The merry go round just keeps on going

  • Comment posted by Marmaduke, today at 08:43

    You seem a decent man Roy, do yourself a favour and get yourself an allotment if you're bored.

    • Reply posted by big G, today at 09:02

      big G replied:
      Always think it says alot about a person and their life when they can't just retire and enjoy themselves 🤷‍♂️ Roy may come across like a really nice guy but I wonder if he hasn't just got a massive ego

  • Comment posted by John in the UK, today at 08:32

    One last pay day, just in time for his summer holidays!

  • Comment posted by Croxleyborn, today at 08:27

    Why wouldn’t he take the job, four months work and a big payout!

    • Reply posted by okokok, today at 08:33

      okokok replied:
      Yep, I and a few million would love it.

  • Comment posted by Richardinho, today at 08:56

    Roy has had success at nearly every club he's managed Liverpool excepted. Jesting talk of him earning a decent pay packet over a few short months doesn't fit the kind of person he is. Watford, even despite the revolving door management reputation, couldn't ask for a better, or more stable manager than Roy Hodgson. I'm not a Watford supporter, but if I was, Roy Hodgson would be a very welcome sight

    • Reply posted by Sam Brook, today at 09:03

      Sam Brook replied:
      Nicely said

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 08:17

    Watford hold talks with Roy Hodgson over managerial vacancy...Roy Hodgson is a football man, family man and a complete gentleman. Why therefore would he want to be involved with the revolving exit door at Watford and the despicable owners.

    • Reply posted by Marmaduke, today at 08:28

      Marmaduke replied:
      Money.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport