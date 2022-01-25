Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Bologna's bid of £3.3m for right-back Calvin Ramsay is below Aberdeen's valuation for the teen as Dons manager Stephen Glass warns last-ditch bids will only drive up the asking price. (Press & Journal - subscription required) external-link

Nya Kirby attracts St Johnstone interest as the Crystal Palace midfielder is targeted for a loan deal. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Manager Ange Postecoglou says that Callum McGregor is "feeling better" after the Celtic captain suffered a serious-looking facial injury in Saturday's Scottish Cup win over Alloa Athletic. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Rangers are close to agreeing a new deal with goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin and also want to tie down teenager Alex Lowry on an improved contract. (Daily Record) external-link

Queen's Park have laid out their vision in a bid to tempt Jack Ross to become their next manager but the ambitious League One side have a fight on their hands to convince the former Hibs boss to take on their bid for promotion. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Burnley and Watford are considering a move for Livingston defender Jack Fitzwater. (Daily Mail) external-link

Newcastle are also keen to sign Fitzwater before the end of the January transfer window. (Sun) external-link

Hearts defender John Souttar, who has signed a pre-contract with Rangers, is expected to play against Celtic on Wednesday after missing the weekend Scottish Cup defeat of Auchinleck Talbot. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Hibernian are prepared to let midfielder Scott Allan leave this month. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Former Scotland midfielder Kevin McDonald is training with St Johnstone, having previously trained at Dundee United. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Scotland's failure to use the VAR system is a key factor in referees being overlooked for major appointments as 20 whistlers from other European nations attend a pre-World Cup seminar in Abu Dhabi. (Scottish Sun) external-link