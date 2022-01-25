Last updated on .From the section Wimbledon

Alex Woodyard has made 25 League One appearances for AFC Wimbledon so far this season

AFC Wimbledon have confirmed captain Alex Woodyard is set for a month on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

Woodyard, 28, has been ever-present in League One for the Dons this season.

The midfielder came off in the closing stages of Saturday's draw against Burton and scans on the injury have ruled him out for at least four weeks.

Wimbledon could also be without defender Will Nightingale for the visit of Ipswich on Tuesday due to a recurrence of ankle and knee injuries.

"He's a massive influence and he's upset," head coach Mark Robinson said of Woodyard's injury.

"Once he's got his head around the situation, he will continue to be an influence in other ways because he has a big impact on the lads."