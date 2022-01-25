Last updated on .From the section West Brom

West Bromwich Albion's recent signing Daryl Dike faces two months out with a hamstring injury.

The American forward, signed from Major League Soccer side Orlando on New Year's Day, made his first Albion start on Saturday.

But he limped off 53 minutes into the 3-0 win over Peterborough United.

The injury will increase the pressure on Baggies boss Valérien Ismaël, whohas been under fire from fans for his perceived negative tactics.

