Lee O'Connor has played 17 games for Tranmere this season, his second spell at Prenton Park

Tranmere Rovers have signed Lee O'Connor from Scottish Premiership side Celtic on a permanent deal until the summer of 2024.

The 21-year-old defender or midfielder has played 17 games for Rovers this season, having also featured 42 times last term on a similar loan stint.

Republic of Ireland Under-21 O'Connor began his career at Manchester United but left without a senior appearance.

"I've loved my time here so far," O'Connor told the club website. external-link

"I've really felt at home since my first day. Not only am I enjoying it personally but I think I'm developing really well and I just want to continue that.

"I feel like this is the best thing for my career and it was an easy decision. To play your best football you have to be happy and I'm happy."

