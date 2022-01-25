Last updated on .From the section Hull

Grant McCann won promotion back to the Championship last season as League One champions

Championship side Hull City have sacked manager Grant McCann, less than a week after they were taken over by the Turkey-based Acun Medya Group.

McCann, 41, was in his third season in charge of the Tigers, having steered the club back to the Championship last term following relegation.

He departs the Tigers despite back-to-back wins which moved the club 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

"These matters are never easy," chairman and owner Acun Ilicali said.

"During the process, Grant has always remained professional and fully focused on the team, and will forever be a friend of the Tigers. I'm sure Grant will be successful in whatever his next challenge is.

"However, now is the time for change and for me to start to build, in what I believe will be an incredibly exciting time for the club."

In addition to McCann's departure, assistant boss Cliff Byrne has also left the Tigers, as the Acun Medya Group prepares to bring in a new coaching set-up.

McCann's first season at Hull seemed to unravel following the January sales of Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki, with the club plummeting down from mid-table with a second part of the season slump into League One.

The Northern Irishman restored their second-tier status in leading Hull to the League One title the following year, and had steadied the side enough so far this term, including beating promotion contenders Blackburn and Bournemouth in his last two games in charge.

"I have a philosophy and a belief that our project should start as we mean to carry on," Ilicali added. "And that involves having my team in place.

"I understand the timing may look odd, after two good wins, but I wouldn't be fair or honest if I merely waited for a defeat to change manager.

"That benefits nobody. I will continue to be transparent with you, our fans. Our new head coach will be announced very shortly."

Hull's next Championship fixture is at home against Swansea City on Saturday.