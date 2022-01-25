Last updated on .From the section Brentford

Thomas Frank received two yellow cards in quick succession after the final whistle of Brentford's defeat by Wolves

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has been charged with improper conduct by the Football Association after being sent off in their 2-1 home defeat by Wolves.

The Dane, 48, was shown a second yellow card for remonstrating with referee Peter Bankes after the final whistle of the Premier League game.

He had been booked moments earlier for a confrontation with a Wolves player.

The FA charge external-link alleges that Frank's "language and/or behaviour towards the referee" was "improper".

Frank has until Thursday to respond to the charge but admitted in his post-match interview that he had transgressed.

At the time, Frank said: "I will put my hands up. I tell my players to keep their emotions in check and not get stupid cards and of course that was stupid of me.

"The first yellow was for confronting a Wolves player and then, irritated, I turned around and [the referee] said it was too aggressive."