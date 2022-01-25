Last updated on .From the section Irish

Doolin's managerial career has included guiding Drogheda United to a League of Ireland title plus FAI Cup and Setanta Cup triumphs

Former Portadown player Paul Doolin has been named the club's interim manager until the end of the season following Matthew Tipton's departure.

The Dubliner's two successful playing spells at Portadown included being part of the double winning side in 1990-91.

His career also included helping Derry City secure the treble in 1988-89.

As a manager, Doolin guided Drogheda United to a first League of Ireland title in 2007 as well as FAI Cup and Setanta Cup triumphs.

He has also managed Cork City and Athlone Town as well as guiding the Republic of Ireland Under-19 team to the semi-finals of the European Championships in 2011.

Portadown chairman David Jameson said Doolin, 58, would bring a "wealth of experience" to the club as they attempt to hold on to their Irish Premiership place.

The club parted ways with Tipton on Sunday after Saturday's defeat by Dungannon Swifts.

Portadown have won only two of their 23 league games this season, leaving them in 11th place in the table - five points above bottom side Warrenpoint and seven behind 10th-placed Carrick Rangers.

The team that finishes bottom of the Premiership is automatically relegated to the Championship, with the team in 11th facing a relegation play-off.