Tyreece John-Jules failed to find the net in his spell at Championship side Blackpool

Arsenal have loaned England under-21 international striker Tyreece John-Jules to League One side Sheffield Wednesday for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old has first-team experience with Lincoln, Doncaster and Blackpool, where he played 12 games in the first half of the campaign.

It was at Doncaster where he played under Owls boss Darren Moore.

John-Jules is yet to make his Gunners debut but has featured in match-day squads for Mikel Arteta's side.

