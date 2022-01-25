Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Spurs boss Antonio Conte was perplexed by the decision to postpone the north London derby with Arsenal

The Premier League will meet on Wednesday to look at changing its guidance around match postponements after criticism over the number of games being called off.

This season, 22 fixtures have been postponed because of Covid-19 cases, injuries and international call-ups.

The last game to be called off was Tottenham-Arsenal on 16 January.

New guidelines could be in place for 5 February when the league resumes after a two-week break.

The Premier League has been criticised recently amid claims that clubs were manipulating the rules around what warranted postponements.

Clubs were told in December they should fulfil matches if they had a goalkeeper and 13 outfield players available, in reaction to a number of matches being called off because of Covid-19 outbreaks.

However, clubs have been allowed to include players injured and on international duty on their list of absentees when applying for a postponement.

Officials believe now might be the time to amend the rules, with Covid restrictions in England eased, and the number of top-flight players testing positive falling for the fourth successive week.