Dynel Simeu is yet to make a senior appearance for Southampton

Carlisle United have signed centre-back Dynel Simeu on loan from Southampton until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old moved to St Mary's from Chelsea in the summer of 2021 and started two Papa John's Trophy matches in the first half of the season.

"He was number one on our list and I've worked really hard to get him here," said Carlisle manager Keith Millen.

"He's big, strong, aggressive and quick, and he's good on the ball. There's a lot to work with for me."

Simeu, who captained Chelsea Under-23s in the 2020-21 season, makes the move to Cumbria with the Blues sitting 21st in League Two, eight points above the relegation places.

