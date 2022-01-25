Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Curtis Tilt scored a crucial winner against Fleetwood in November

Wigan Athletic have signed Rotherham United defender Curtis Tilt on an 18-month deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 30-year-old Jamaica international scored twice in 12 games on loan at the Latics in the first part of the season - his third stint with the club.

He was signed on a season-long basis, with the move now made permanent.

Tilt has played 48 games in total for Wigan, scoring five goals, while he played just once for Rotherham after he joined from Blackpool in January 2020.

