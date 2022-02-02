Huddersfield Town v Derby County

HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town19:45DerbyDerby County
Line-ups
Huddersfield
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Nicholls
- 20Turton
- 4Pearson
- 32Lees
- 3Toffolo
- 16Thomas
- 6Hogg
- 8O'Brien
- 24Sinani
- 25Ward
- 19Holmes
Substitutes
- 2Ávila
- 9Rhodes
- 10Koroma
- 15High
- 18Blackman
- 23Sarr
- 48Eiting
Derby
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 31Allsop
- 2Byrne
- 16Stearman
- 33Davies
- 26Buchanan
- 36Ebosele
- 17Sibley
- 42Thompson
- 38Knight
- 10Lawrence
- 48Plange
Substitutes
- 3Forsyth
- 5Bielik
- 21Roos
- 22Bardell
- 32Ebiowei
- 34Stretton
- 41Cashin
- Referee:
- Matt Donohue
Match report will appear here.