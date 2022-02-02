Championship
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town19:45DerbyDerby County
Venue: John Smith's Stadium, England

Huddersfield Town v Derby County

Line-ups

Huddersfield

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Nicholls
  • 20Turton
  • 4Pearson
  • 32Lees
  • 3Toffolo
  • 16Thomas
  • 6Hogg
  • 8O'Brien
  • 24Sinani
  • 25Ward
  • 19Holmes

Substitutes

  • 2Ávila
  • 9Rhodes
  • 10Koroma
  • 15High
  • 18Blackman
  • 23Sarr
  • 48Eiting

Derby

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 31Allsop
  • 2Byrne
  • 16Stearman
  • 33Davies
  • 26Buchanan
  • 36Ebosele
  • 17Sibley
  • 42Thompson
  • 38Knight
  • 10Lawrence
  • 48Plange

Substitutes

  • 3Forsyth
  • 5Bielik
  • 21Roos
  • 22Bardell
  • 32Ebiowei
  • 34Stretton
  • 41Cashin
Referee:
Matt Donohue

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham28177474264858
2Blackburn29158645301553
3Bournemouth28157644242052
4QPR28156744311351
5West Brom29129834241045
6Middlesbrough2813693226645
7Huddersfield2912983834445
8Nottm Forest29127103931843
9Luton2811983932742
10Coventry2711793531440
11Sheff Utd2611693532339
12Stoke28116113330339
13Preston2991193335-238
14Millwall2891092929037
15Blackpool28107112933-437
16Bristol City2997133851-1334
17Birmingham2989123244-1233
18Hull2895142531-632
19Swansea2788112835-732
20Cardiff2775153048-1826
21Reading2884163355-2222
22Peterborough2755172355-3220
23Derby2881282828015
24Barnsley2728171742-2514
