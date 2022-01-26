Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Everton, Hearts, Hibs, Souttar, Hagi, Forrest, Montgomery, Olsen, Allan, Simms, St Johnstone, Livingston
Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has admitted that Romania midfielder Ianis Hagi's season-ending injury could influence Rangers' activity in the remaining few days of the transfer window but insists he is still content to wait until the summer for Heart of Midlothian centre-half John Souttar's arrival. (The Scotsman)
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst says the Scottish champions will only make a move for Hearts centre-half John Souttar, who has signed a pre-contract agreement to join the Ibrox club this summer, if it is the "right thing to do" before the end of the January window. (The Herald)
Bologna have told want-away Danish winger Andreas Skov Olsen, who has been linked with Rangers and Club Bruges, he will not be allowed to leave for less than £7.5m, according to Corriere dello Sport. (Daily Record)
Hibernian manager Shaun Maloney says the Scottish Premiership club will re-invest the £3m from winger Martin Boyle's sale to Al-Faisaly but insists he will only do so if he can find the right players. (Scottish Daily Express)
Midfielder Scott Allan will be part of the Hibs squad for Wednesday night's match against Motherwell, despite talk linking him with an Easter Road exit. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Adam Montgomery is set to join Kilmarnock on loan after Celtic approved the 19-year-old left-back's switch to Rugby Park. (Daily Record)
Hearts are interested in signing 21-year-old Everton striker Ellis Simms on loan. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Alan Forrest has rejected a transfer to St Johnstone after a fee was agreed for the winger, according to Livingston manager David Martindale. (The Courier)
Swansea City are ready to make a six-figure move to try to sign Ipswich Town playmaker Scott Fraser, with manager Russell Martin an admirer since working with the 26-year-old while with MK Dons. (Scottish Daily Express)
Scotland striker Marc McNulty, who is entering the last six months of his contract with Reading, says he would rather go on the dole or become a cleaner with Dundee United, where he is currently on loan, than return to the English Championship club. (The Courier)