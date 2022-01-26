Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has admitted that Romania midfielder Ianis Hagi's season-ending injury could influence Rangers' activity in the remaining few days of the transfer window but insists he is still content to wait until the summer for Heart of Midlothian centre-half John Souttar's arrival. (The Scotsman) external-link

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst says the Scottish champions will only make a move for Hearts centre-half John Souttar, who has signed a pre-contract agreement to join the Ibrox club this summer, if it is the "right thing to do" before the end of the January window. (The Herald) external-link

Bologna have told want-away Danish winger Andreas Skov Olsen, who has been linked with Rangers and Club Bruges, he will not be allowed to leave for less than £7.5m, according to Corriere dello Sport. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibernian manager Shaun Maloney says the Scottish Premiership club will re-invest the £3m from winger Martin Boyle's sale to Al-Faisaly but insists he will only do so if he can find the right players. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Midfielder Scott Allan will be part of the Hibs squad for Wednesday night's match against Motherwell, despite talk linking him with an Easter Road exit. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Adam Montgomery is set to join Kilmarnock on loan after Celtic approved the 19-year-old left-back's switch to Rugby Park. (Daily Record) external-link

Hearts are interested in signing 21-year-old Everton striker Ellis Simms on loan. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Alan Forrest has rejected a transfer to St Johnstone after a fee was agreed for the winger, according to Livingston manager David Martindale. (The Courier) external-link

Swansea City are ready to make a six-figure move to try to sign Ipswich Town playmaker Scott Fraser, with manager Russell Martin an admirer since working with the 26-year-old while with MK Dons. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link