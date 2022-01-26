Goalmouth action from the top-of-the-table encounter at Solitude

Linfield manager David Healy hopes to bolster his title-chasing squad with two or three new faces before the January transfer window closes.

The champions are one point clear at the Premiership summit after drawing 2-2 at Cliftonville on Tuesday night.

"I would imagine come Monday we would have two or three through the door - we're working hard on it," said Healy.

"It's a challenge now because, certainly in our own market, I think it's been inflated a little bit."

The transfer of striker Lee Bonis to Larne from Portadown earlier this month, for a reported £100,000, was the latest big-money move in the Premiership.

"We're looking for reinforcements but there's no point in bringing in reinforcements to sit in the stand and not be competitive," added the former Northern Ireland forward.

Watch: Blues and Reds draw as title race continues to hot up

"So it'll be nice to get one or two in, to get two or three in would be fantastic and if we get one in we'll go with that."

And he joked: "The players are now waiting - they keep asking me when I'm getting my picture taken again in front of the boardroom."

Linfield twice came from behind to clinch a thrilling draw with their title rivals at Solitude with Ethan Devine hitting a late equaliser to make it 2-2.

But the Blues are now just a point clear in an exciting three-horse race for the Gibson Cup after second-placed Glentoran defeated Coleraine 2-1 at the Oval.

Blues spirit on show

"What we did do well was show a bit of character - the players showed guts to come back because it was a tough game - we were missing a few but Ethan came up with a big goal for us," said Healy

"We altered our formation a bit at half-time and got ourselves back into the game but what we didn't give ourselves another 10 minutes, when it was 1-1, to settle the game down a bit and then go on and get the winner.

"We were probably too eager and got caught playing the ball into the middle of the pitch, and then you're chasing the game again.

Utter joy for Ethan Devine as he celebrates scoring the late leveller against the Reds

"Their goalkeeper made a magnificent save towards the end from Mattie Clarke's header - that would have given us more of a platform to go on and win it.

"It probably would have been unfair if we had of pinched a winner - all in all it was probably a fair result."

"Credit to Cliftonville, they're a really good side and they made it really difficult for us. This year is going to a huge challenge - clubs have obviously invested well to make it tight and competitive."