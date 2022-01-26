Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Ollie Palmer had scored eight goals for AFC Wimbledon this season.

Wrexham's record signing Ollie Palmer reflected on a "dream debut" after scoring the winner against Grimsby.

Palmer, signed for £300,000 from AFC Wimbledon, made an immediate impact with the only goal in a 1-0 win in front of more than 8,400 fans.

The 30-year-old has swapped League One for the National League, but believes Wrexham should be playing at a higher level.

"That felt like a League One game tonight," he said.

"This club shouldn't be in this league and as a group we've got to do everything we can to get this club in the right direction.

"This is probably the toughest league out of the top five leagues to get out of.

"It's a tough ask, but the gaffer [Phil Parkinson] is doing an amazing job here and the players have already put themselves in a position where they can get the job done.

"We've got to do everything we can to try and achieve that."

Palmer scored Wrexham's winner 10 minutes before half-time, slotting home after strike partner Paul Mullin had been denied.

"It's not about me scoring on my debut - it's much bigger than that," Palmer insisted.

"It's coming into this environment and helping this squad day in, day out.

"Three points was the most important and to top it off with a goal in front of our home fans was unbelievable."

Palmer signed for Wrexham only 48 hours after he had scored in his final game for AFC Wimbledon, a 1-1 draw at Burton.

The striker had not trained or met with his new Wrexham team-mates before Tuesday's game against Grimsby.

"It will be nice to get to know some people's names," Palmer said.

"I can't be sitting on the website all night trying to remember everyone's name so I'll be looking forward to meeting everyone properly and having a few conversations.

"Wrexham had tried to sign me two weeks before it actually happened and it was about the clubs agreeing a fee.

"I think a lot of players in my position probably wouldn't have played for the club knowing everything had been agreed and there was a lot at risk.

"But I carried on playing for the football club and when it was time to sign on the dotted line I did that.

"Once they agreed a fee it was about me agreeing my personal terms and then I was up here."

Main target

Wrexham manager Parkinson said Palmer had always been his main target in the January transfer window and said the signing was a "statement".

"We wanted to improve the starting 11 if we could and I feel we've done that," Parkinson told BBC Sport Wales.

"He was the target we wanted in terms of a striker and we were pleased to get it done.

"He gives us physical presence, he's a good team player, can link the play and he's got a bit of craft in and around the 18-yard box.

"It was important we brought in someone on Paul's [Mullin] wavelength football wise and that's why we chased Ollie."