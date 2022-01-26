Last updated on .From the section Hull

Clubs who took up the EFL loan were subject to penalties around wage bill, transfers and loanees

Hull City say they are now free of transfer restrictions after paying back the total of their monitored loan from the English Football League.

Support loans were made available by the EFL to help clubs cope with loss of revenue from Covid-19-related restrictions during the pandemic.

However, any team taking the financial help was subject to reduced salaries, transfer fees and permitted players.

New owners Acun Medya Group took over at Hull earlier this month.

The Tigers parted company with boss Grant McCann on Tuesday, and have five days left of the transfer window to bring in new players.

Former Ajax and Glasgow Rangers forward Shota Arveladze is the expected appointment at the MKM Stadium.

BBC Sport has contacted the EFL for a response.