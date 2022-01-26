Last updated on .From the section Scunthorpe

Liam Feeney had been a regular for Tranmere in the opening half of the season, playing 23 games

Scunthorpe United have signed winger Liam Feeney on a permanent, undisclosed deal following his departure from Tranmere Rovers.

The 35-year-old left Rovers by mutual consent external-link after three goals in 70 games, paving the way to join the Iron to help their League Two survival bid.

He is reunited with former boss Keith Hill at Glanford Park.

Feeney, who has played wide and up front, has played 525 senior games since his league debut for Southend.

He lists Bournemouth, Bolton, Blackpool and Millwall among his former clubs.

