Andy Holt made the comment about Sam Morsy after the latter's altercation with Stanley's Ethan Hamilton`

Accrington Stanley owner Andy Holt has apologised to Ipswich Town midfielder Sam Morsy for a "derogatory remark" following a caught-on-camera incident in Saturday's 2-1 League One loss.

Morsy was banned for four games for violent conduct after an altercation with Accrington's Ethan Hamilton.

Holt's comment about Morsy appeared on social media following the match.

He said on Wednesday he would not defend Morsy's actions, but apologised for "any offence or distress".

Holt wrote in a statement on the Accrington Twitter page: "On Saturday, I lost my patience and made a derogatory remark about an opposition player on my Twitter account.

"As a chairman of a football club [that I don't want to be], I'm allowed to have opinions but I accept I should not voice them as I did."

Sam Morsy joined Ipswich from Middlesbrough last summer

Holt, who posted that he was "done" with the social media site external-link later on Saturday, also stated he hoped he "didn't do it again, but cannot make any promises".

He added: "That's how I roll."