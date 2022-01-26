Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed

Harlee Dean made more than 200 appearances for Brentford after initially joining them on loan in November 2011

Sheffield Wednesday have completed the loan signing of defender Harlee Dean from Championship club Birmingham City.

The Owls have agreed a deal to keep the Blues club captain at Hillsborough until the end of the season.

Centre-back Dean, 30, was made available for transfer by Blues boss Lee Bowyer in December, having joined the club from Brentford in August 2017.

He is Wednesday's third signing of the January transfer window following Jordan Storey and Tyreece John-Jules.

Dean, who has not played for Birmingham's since their goalless draw at Coventry on 23 November, joins an Owls side ninth in League One, six points outside the play-off places.

