Cymru Premier round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 28 January

Aberystwyth Town v Cefn Druids; 20:00 GMT: The two sides occupy the bottom two spots in the table, although Aber are 15 points clear of winless Cefn Druids. Lee Jenkins scored the only goal of the game when Antonio Corbisiero's team won away at the Rock in October's reverse fixture.

Bala Town v Newtown; 19:45 GMT: Newtown, unbeaten in four, remain second on goal difference while Bala are a point outside the top six in seventh spot after two draws and a win from their last three games. The sides played out a thrilling 3-3 draw at Latham Park earlier in the season.

Caernarfon Town v The New Saints: 19:45 GMT: Saints are 16 points clear at the top following last weekend's win over Connah's Quay while Caernarfon occupy the final spot in the top six. Saints won 5-3 in August's reverse fixture at Park Hall.

Haverfordwest County v Penybont; 19:45 GMT: County, without a win in seven games, are only outside the bottom two on goal difference while fourth-placed Penybont are in the mix for a top-six spot ahead of the halfway split. Rhys Griffiths' side beat County 2-1 at the SDM Glass Stadium earlier in the season.

Saturday, 29 January

Connah's Quay Nomads v Barry Town United; 14:30 GMT: Fifth-placed Nomads were denied victory late on at Flint on Tuesday while on the same evening Barry lost 2-0 at Cardiff Met, a fourth successive defeat which leaves them ninth. Barry won 1-0 at Jenner Park when the sides met earlier this season.

Flint Town United v Cardiff Met; 14:30 GMT: Tuesday's point against Connah's Quay was not enough to see Flint go second while Cardiff Met's win against Barry puts them only four points off the top six with four games of the first phase remaining. Flint enjoyed a 5-1 win at Cyncoed on the opening day of the season.

Tuesday, 1 February

The New Saints v Cefn Druids; 19:45 GMT

Aberystwyth Town v Haverfordwest County; 20:00 GMT