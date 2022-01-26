Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Nnamdi Ofoborh, left, has yet to feature for Rangers after a heart issue was detected following his arrival from Bournemouth last summer

Rangers have contacted police after "disgraceful" racist abuse was sent to midfielder Nnamdi Ofoborh via streaming platform Twitch.

Ofoborh, 22, posted pictures on Instagram showing abuse he had received in the chat section while playing an online game.

A Rangers spokesperson said: "We are aware of these disgraceful comments and have reported them to Police Scotland."

Show Racism The Red Card have offered the player and club support.

A statement from the anti-racism charity said: "Over 50 per cent of young people and players we work with in Scotland have seen or experienced racist abuse on gaming platforms in the last year.

"Platforms can, and must, do more to protect all users. Until then, online gaming cannot be considered a safe space for people of colour."

It is understood Twitch has taken action against offending accounts involved in the case.

A statement from a Twitch spokesperson said: "Twitch stands firmly against racism in any form and our community guidelines prohibit the use of hateful slurs on Twitch."