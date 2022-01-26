Last updated on .From the section Newport

Rob Street celebrates scoring for Crystal Palace Under-23s in May 2021

Newport County have signed Crystal Palace striker Rob Street on loan for the rest of the season.

Street is yet to make his senior Palace debut but had a loan spell in the National League at Torquay last season.

The Englishman, 20, has scored six times in Premier League 2 for Palace's under-23 side this season.

"I'm delighted that Rob has agreed to join us and I'm looking forward to working with him," said Newport boss James Rowberry.

"Being able to secure the signing of Rob gives us even more competition for places in our attacking line and provides even more options for us."

League Two promotion hopefuls Newport have already signed Josh Pask and James Waite during the January transfer window.

