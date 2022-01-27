Last updated on .From the section Derby

Derby County's administrators have been given an extra month to provide proof of how the Championship club will be funded for the rest of the season.

The English Football League originally asked administrators Quantuma to provide details by 1 February.

But that date has now been pushed back until the beginning of March to allow further talks with potential buyers.

Derby have been in administration since September and remain in the relegation zone, eight points from safety.

A joint statement from the EFL and Quantuma said: "Today's development will allow the club to meet its ongoing obligations whilst giving a further four weeks to continue the discussions with the interested bidders and relevant stakeholders in respect of a sale, alongside providing additional time to seek clarity on the claims from Middlesbrough and Wycombe.

"It is appreciated that many people have been waiting to receive an update over the last 48 hours but given the complexity and ever-changing circumstances, our priority has been to provide clarity once there is a definitive position.

"Our commitment as ever remains addressing the many challenges at hand and we will look to provide updates as soon as we are able to."

More to follow.