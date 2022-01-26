Last updated on .From the section Derby

Derby County have been in administration since September

Derbyshire MP Pauline Latham says she is "worried at the continued silence" from the EFL and administrators over the future of Derby County.

The Championship club have been in administration since September and were deducted 21 points as a penalty.

They face the threat of liquidation if a takeover deal cannot be reached, but the wealthy US-based Binnie family made a bid of around £28m on Friday.

Latham has tweeted she is concerned at the silence "at this crucial moment".

Conservative MP Latham wrote: "As such, Derby's MPs and local representatives have called a meeting for Friday and invited both parties… to identify the remaining problems between the EFL and the club, and to ensure that solutions are found which work for Derby's fans.

"I continue to urge the parties towards a swift solution which works for the club and for its fans."

BBC Sport understands the Binnie family are not the only party interested in a deal to buy the Rams, who are currently second from bottom in the table.

Ex-chairman Andy Appleby is working on an alternative bid that also includes Derby's Pride Park stadium, which is owned by former club owner Mel Morris.

Administrators Quantuma, who had hoped to name a preferred bidder earlier this month, have until 1 February to meet the EFL's statutory requirement for proof of how Derby will be funded for the rest of the season.

On Monday the EFL said it had postponed a meeting with "political stakeholders" in order to allow more time for the club's administrators to make progress.