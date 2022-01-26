Samuel Kalu: Watford sign Nigeria winger from Bordeaux
Watford have signed Nigeria winger Samuel Kalu from Bordeaux.
He joins the Hornets for a fee reported to be close to £3m on a three-year deal, keeping him at the club until 2025.
Kalu arrives at Vicarage Road after three and a half years with Ligue 1 side Bordeaux, where he scored nine goals in 86 appearances.
The 24-year-old has 17 caps for Nigeria and has scored twice for the Super Eagles.
