Sam Johnstone was part of England's squad for last summer's European Championships

England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone was left out of West Brom's Championship loss to Preston because of an "internal issue", says boss Valerien Ismael.

The 28-year-old was available to return for the Baggies after completing a three-match ban following his sending-off against Cardiff on 2 January.

Ismael said Johnstone, who has three caps, will also not be considered for Saturday's trip to Millwall.

David Button played in goal for Albion in Wednesday's 2-0 defeat.

The loss was the Baggies' first in the league at The Hawthorns this season and leaves them fifth in the table, seven points off the automatic promotion places.

Johnstone, who joined West Brom from Manchester United for £6.5m in July 2018, had started all 24 of his side's Championship games this season before he was dismissed after the final whistle in the 1-1 draw against Cardiff.

Asked about his keeper's absence from the squad for the game with Preston, Ismael told BBC Radio WM: "We had an issue internally.

"It is solved now but that is the reason he wasn't in the squad and won't be on Saturday, but after that he will be back."