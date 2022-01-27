Last updated on .From the section Irish

Niall Currie's Dundela will take no further part in this season's Irish Cup

Dundela have been thrown out of the Irish Cup for fielding an ineligible player in their first-round win over Ards.

The Duns were due to be away to fellow Championship side Newry City in next Saturday's second round.

Their place will now be taken by Ards, who lost 3-2 to Niall Currie's men earlier in January, subject to appeal.

Dundela said they are "very disappointed with this outcome and will explore what steps will be taken next".

A club statement continued: "Following the Irish Cup victory over Ards FC, an appeal was submitted to the IFA by Ards FC seeking reinstatement to the competition.

"The IFA have this evening upheld the appeal and reinstated Ards FC to the competition, subject to appeal."

Ards will now face Championship leaders Newry City at the Showgrounds on Saturday, 5 February.