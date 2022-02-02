Last updated on .From the section West Brom

West Bromwich Albion have parted company with boss Valerien Ismael.

The 46-year-old Frenchman took the Baggies to fifth in the Championship - but fans had voiced their concerns over his style of football.

Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Millwall was the head coach's final game in charge.

Ismael, who only moved to The Hawthorns from Barnsley in June following Albion's relegation from the Premier League, won just 12 of his 31 matches in charge.

Assistant head coach Adam Murray has also left the club.

Owner Guochuan Lai is now looking for his eighth head coach since his Chinese investment group bought Albion from Jeremy Peace in September 2016 - to follow Tony Pulis, Alan Pardew, Darren Moore, Jimmy Shan, Slaven Bilic, Sam Allardyce and Ismael.

The club issued a statement saying: "Valérien Ismaël has left his position as head coach.

"The club would like to place on record its thanks to Valérien and Adam for their efforts and wishes them well in the future.

"The process of recruiting a new head coach is now under way and an appointment will be announced in due course."

