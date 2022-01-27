Birmingham City are closing in on a deal for Rangers midfielder Juninho Bacuna, the 24-year-old Dutchman having failed to earn regular starts since his summer move from Huddersfield Town. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Colombia striker Alfredo Morelos, who has been consistently linked with a move from Rangers in recent seasons, says he is happy at Ibrox and is looking forward to direct entry to the Champions League next season should his side retain the Scottish title. (Sky Sports) external-link

Danish winger Andreas Skov Olsen, who has been linked with Rangers despite the Scottish champions denying interest, is likely to now remain with Bologna until at least the end of the season, but the Ibrox club are likely to move for an offensive player after Ianis Hagi was ruled out until the summer and could look for right-back cover after Nathan Patterson's sale to Everton. (Daily Record) external-link

Bologna chief executive Claudio Fenucci is not expecting any more January arrivals despite their interest in 18-year-old Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay - unless one of their current squad exits the Serie A club. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic forward Mikey Johnston is a live option for Aberdeen as manager Stephen Glass eyes more pace in attack, while goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas, left-back Boli Bolingoli and midfielder Ismaila Soro could also all exit the Glasgow club and left-sided Adam Montgomery is close to joining Kilmarnock on loan. (Daily Record) external-link

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass believes Ryan Hedges' form has been affected by ongoing transfer speculation, with the Wales midfielder continuing to be linked with Blackburn Rovers after the English Championship club had a £400,000 offer rejected last summer. Rovers' preference is now to sign the 26-year-old on a pre-contract agreement to join them at the end of the season. (Press & Journal) external-link

Erik Sviatchenko says a return to Celtic was a possibility last summer before the Scottish Premiership club decided to go down a different route with their transfer activity and the 30-year-old Danish centre-half remained at his hometown club, Midtjylland. (The Herald) external-link

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson fears striker Nadir Ciftci could be sidelined for weeks after the recent signing suffered a hamstring strain eight minutes into his home debut as Saints halted an eight-game losing run in the Scottish Premiership after a goal-less draw with Dundee. (The Courier) external-link

Heart of Midlothian manager Robbie Neilson expects Michael Smith to recover quickly from the recurrence of a back spasm that forced the Northern Ireland right-back to be substituted in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat by Celtic but fears a longer spell out for centre-half Craig Halkett, who went off with a hamstring issue. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link