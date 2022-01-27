Last updated on .From the section Football

Guernsey FC had been unbeaten in three matches prior to Wednesday's loss - their best run of the season so far

Guernsey FC manager Tony Vance says he is frustrated following his side's 3-1 loss at home to Binfield.

Billy Montague gave the visitors a 17th-minute lead before leading scorer Ross Allen equalised from the penalty spot 10 minutes before half time.

But Sean Moore's goal shortly after the break and a late third from Gabriel George kept Guernsey second-from-bottom of Isthmian League South Central.

"I'm really disappointed," Vance told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"They controlled most areas of the pitch, controlled the referee - they had him where they wanted him - and we had no answer for it unfortunately.

"I didn't think we looked like scoring, but every time we tried to create something they managed to stop us."

The Green Lions are three points from safety but still have five or six games in hand on the sides above them, having not started their season until October.