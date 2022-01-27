Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Juninho Bacuna scored his only Scottish Premiership goal against Ross County in November

Birmingham City have signed midfielder Juninho Bacuna from Scottish club Rangers for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old has agreed a three-and-a-half year contract and returns south of the border after only five months in Scottish football.

He made 12 appearances for Rangers, only three of them starts, after arriving from Huddersfield last summer.

"I have got the opportunity to play games and show my abilities," he told the Birmingham website external-link .

Bacuna, who played against Blues for Huddersfield in both Championship games last season, is the club's fourth signing of the January transfer window.

He played 107 games in three years with the Terriers, including 21 in the Premier League in 2018-19.

