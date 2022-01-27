Last updated on .From the section Bradford

Tom Elliott started his career with Leeds United

Bradford City have signed Salford City striker Tom Elliott on loan until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old has scored four goals in 21 appearances for the Ammies this campaign.

Elliott could make his debut for the Bantams in Saturday's League Two home game against Crawley Town.

"I am a big, strong, physical presence and can just hopefully help the team get up the table towards the promotion spots," he told the club website.

