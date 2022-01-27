Last updated on .From the section Hull

Regan Slater was part of the Hull City side that won promotion to the Championship last season

Hull City have signed Sheffield United midfielder Regan Slater for an undisclosed fee on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan with the Tigers, scoring once in 34 appearances.

He is the club's first signing since they were taken over by the Turkey-based Acun Medya Group last week.

"This is where I wanted to be and I'm delighted to be back," he told the club website. external-link

The Tigers are expected to announce Shota Arveladze as their new manager on Friday after Grant McCann was sacked earlier this week.

