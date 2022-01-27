Last updated on .From the section Football

BBC Sport app: Download to follow all the latest on your Premier league team

Want to be the first to find out about your Premier League club's latest signing on transfer deadline day?

On Monday, you can get every deal done by your team as they go through sent directly to your device - right up until the window shuts at 23:00 GMT.

Simply choose a team from the list below and hit the bell icon to sign up for that club's notifications, including news, goals and results:

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Brentford

Brighton & Hove Albion

Burnley

Chelsea

Crystal Palace

Everton

Leeds United

Leicester City

Liverpool

Manchester City

Manchester United

Newcastle United

Norwich City

Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur

Watford

West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers

If the club news notifications are not visible to you, please update to the latest version of the BBC Sport app.