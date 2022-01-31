Last updated on .From the section Premier League

BBC Sport app: Download to follow all the latest on your Premier league team

Download the BBC Sport app: Apple external-link - Android external-link - Amazon external-link

Want to keep across all the latest goings on at your Premier League club throughout deadline day?

Right up until the window shuts at 23:00 GMT, you can get the latest news, rumours, expert analysis and fan reaction specifically about your team via our 20 club pages:

Just select your team below to go straight to all the best content:

Arsenal | Aston Villa | Brentford | Brighton & Hove Albion | Burnley | Chelsea | Crystal Palace | Everton | Leeds United | Leicester City | Liverpool | Manchester City | Manchester United | Newcastle United | Norwich City | Southampton | Tottenham Hotspur | Watford | West Ham United | Wolverhampton Wanderers

You can even make sure you're the first to find out about your Premier League club's latest recruit by signing up to our notification service.

All you need to do is download the BBC Sport app, pick your club from the list and hit the bell icon.

Please note: if you're reading on your phone or tablet web browser and have the app on your device, hit this link external-link and you'll go directly to the notifications sign-up page; if you're already in the app, you'll find the sign-up page in your menu bar.

If the club news notifications are not visible to you, please update to the latest version of the BBC Sport app.