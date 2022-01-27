Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood

Josh Harrop had a loan spell in League One with Ipswich Town last season

Fleetwood Town have signed Preston forward Josh Harrop on loan until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old's only appearance for the Lilywhites this season came in their FA Cup defeat by Cardiff earlier this month.

The former England Under-20 international started his career with Manchester United.

He could make his debut for the Cod Army in Saturday's home game against Cambridge United.

